Ev Dynamics to Present at Sequire Clean Tech & EV Conference, December 6, 2021

HONG KONG, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited (HK: 0476) (OTC: CHDHF), a leading developer and manufacturer of new energy vehicles (NEVs), has been invited to present at the Sequire Clean Tech & EV Conference being held virtually December 6, 2021.



The event will feature presentations from premier innovators in the clean tech space, one-on-one meetings, and keynotes from industry experts.

Ev Dynamics CEO, Miguel Valldecabres, is scheduled to present on Monday, December 6, at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time (11:30 a.m. Pacific time), and will hold one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors. Register to watch the presentation here.

Management will discuss the company’s expanding global reach into Europe, Southeast Asia and South America through strategic investments and key partnerships, and most recently to North America. In October, Ev Dynamics shipped to the Philippines an initial 70 of 500 COMET electric minibuses it has been contracted to produce by the government.

Ev Dynamics’ proprietary e-platform chassis has been designed especially for the rapid development of electric and hydrogen vehicles, allowing vehicle manufacturers to accelerate production and time-to-market for new NEV designs.

Ev Dynamics is looking to take advantage of the rapid expansion of the global NEV market this is projected reaching US$286.3 billion by 2027 at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) at 16.8%. In the U.S. alone, the electric bus market is expected to grow at a 58.4% CAGR to reach US$2.7 billion by 2024.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Ev Dynamics, please submit your request online via the link provided upon registration. For more information about the event or questions about registration, please contact your Sequire representative.

To learn more about Ev Dynamics, contact Ron Both or Justin Lumley of CMA at (949) 432-7566 or submit your request here.

About Ev Dynamics

Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited is a pioneer and an emerging prominent player in the world’s new energy commercial vehicles market. It is a component and whole-vehicle manufacturer of specialty passenger vehicles and new energy passenger vehicles. It provides integrated driving and logistics solutions based upon a solid technological foundation in diverse areas, including new energy platform power systems and key components. The company’s NEV R&D center is located in Shenzhen and manufacturing base in Wulong, Chongqing, China, with a sales network across Mainland China, Hong Kong, Asia Pacific and South America. To learn more, go to evdynamics.com.

Company Contact

Miguel Valldecabres

CEO, Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited

Tel +852 2152 9998

Email Contact

Media and Investor Relations Contact

Ron Both or Justin Lumley

CMA

Tel +1 (949) 432-7566

Email Contact