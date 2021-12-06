GreenBox POS Management to Host Corporate Update Call on Thursday, December 9th at 4:30pm ET

Management to Discuss Recent Progress on Key Acquisitions and Partnerships as well as the Upcoming Spinoff of Coyni

SAN DIEGO, CA, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) ("GreenBox" or the "Company"), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security and token technology to build customized payment solutions today announced it will host a corporate update call on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. EST.

GreenBox Chairman, Ben Errez, will be joined by several key members of management to provide an operational update on the Company’s strategic growth initiatives and technology development before concluding with a question-and-answer session. To participate, please use the following information:

Date: Thursday, December 9, 2021

Time: 4:30 p.m. EST

U.S. Dial-in: 1-877-407-4018

International Dial-in: 1-201-689-8471

Conference ID: 13725560

Webcast Link

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation. Attendees are encouraged to submit questions prior to the call. Please submit questions to GBOX@mzgroup.us.

A playback of the call will be available through March 9, 2022. To listen, call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally. Please use the replay pin number 13725560. A webcast and transcript will also be available for 90 days on the IR section of the GreenBox website or by clicking here: GreenBox Update Call.

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security and token technology to build customized payment solutions. The Company's applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, fraud detection and improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients. For more information, we invite you to visit the Company's website at www.greenboxpos.com.

