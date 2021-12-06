Global Cheese Market Report 2021: Italy was Largest Importer of Cheese Globally in 2020

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cheese Market 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2020, the global cheese market was valued at USD 72.26 billion with production recording a volume of 21.69 million metric tonnes, as compared with 20.98 million metric tonnes in 2019.

It is expected that by 2026, the global cheese market will be worth approximately USD 105.93 billion growing with a CAGR of 6.81% in the period 2021-2026.

In 2020, Italy was the largest importer of cheese globally, recording a value of USD 688.59 million. France was the second largest importer of cheese recording a value of USD 561.78 million, while Germany was the third largest importer of cheese globally, recording a value of USD 553.75 million.

In 2020, in the Asian markets, Japan was the second largest consumer of cheese, recording consumption of 377K tonnes, behind China which recorded a consumption of 506K tonnes.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shifted consumer behaviour across sectors, including cheese. Overall consumers globally have been consuming more cheese at home. Being locked up for months, and even post lockdowns having limited access to travel and eating out, consumers have been cooking at home with cheese more than before. With more time at hand, consumers globally have become more conscious of the source of their cheese. Consumers have also expressed more interest in understanding the process of cheese production along with the ingredients.

The report highlights key dynamics of the global, Italy, France, Netherlands, Germany, Japan and United States cheese sector. The current market scenario, growing opportunity in the sector and the impact of the Covid-19 global outbreak has been studied. The report contains latest views and opinions of industry leaders.



Key Topics Covered:





1. Global Cheese Sector

a. Overview

b. Market Performance & Statistics

c. Market Drivers

d. Covid-19 Impact

e. Industry Speak

2. Italy Cheese Sector

a. Overview

b. Market Performance & Statistics

c. Industry Speak

3. France Cheese Sector

a. Overview

b. Market Performance & Statistics

c. Industry Speak

4. Netherlands Cheese Sector

a. Overview

b. Market Performance & Statistics

c. Industry Speak

5. Japan Cheese Sector

a. Overview

b. Market Performance & Statistics

c. Industry Speak

6. United States Cheese Sector

a. Overview

b. Market Performance & Statistics

c. Industry Speak



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z71xbd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.