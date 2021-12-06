South Africa Consumer Lifestyles Report 2021: Purchasing and Consumption Habits; Quantifying Behaviours, Preferences and Motivations

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consumer Lifestyles in South Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Consumer Lifestyles in South Africa report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure.

Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism.

Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation's lifestyle choices. Consumer Lifestyles offers valuable insights into key consumer attitudes and current thinking, and their impact on purchasing and consumption habits; quantifying behaviours, preferences and motivations, and aligning them with broader trends in South Africa.



Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Why buy this report?

Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Overview market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:

Consumer landscape 2021

Life priorities

South Africans place high value on finding time for themselves

Prioritising work is high on the agenda for many South Africans

Although Gen Z prioritise work, time for friends is as important

Curated and personally tailored experiences appeal to nearly 60%

Millennials are more interested in uniquely tailored products/services

71% of consumers like to try new products and services

Millennials more likely to buy only from companies/brands they trust

Home life

Only 20% regularly entertain in their homes, while 81% connect online

Over 80% of Gen Z regularly study at home

South Africans want a home in a safe location, ideally with outside space

Older generations express stronger desire for homes with outside space

Eating habits

Eating in restaurants/home delivery of food lower than global average

Millennials most active in regular food orders for takeaway or pick-up

Speciality or new varieties most popular food features

Flexitarian eating habits most pronounced among Gen Z and Boomers

South Africans enjoy snacking while watching TV and streaming content

All generations enjoy snacking between meals, especially young cohorts

Working life

High salaries are key, but workers want more flexibility

Work-life balance more important for younger generations

Baby Boomers rate job security above earning a high salary

Most future work expectations far exceed global averages

Millennials more focused on starting their own company in future

Sustainable living

Consumers have most trust in recyclable labels

Baby Boomers more positive about their efforts to protect the planet

Reducing food waste is top of the agenda for South Africans

Baby Boomers more focused on reducing the use of plastics

Repairing, reusing and the circular economy resonates with consumers

Boomers way out front when it comes to repairing and reusing items

Leisure habits

Connecting frequently with friends online has become mainstream

All generations are highly engaged with friends and family online

In-person socialising still popular despite restrictions

All generations engage with friends online; Gen Z adopt online study

High rates of domestic travel among all cohorts as overseas trips limited

Travellers prefer relaxation and outdoor activities when choosing trips

Boomers most concerned about finding a safe travel destination

Health and wellness

Nearly 60% of consumers are taking vitamins/supplements every week

Individual exercise routines - walking and running most popular

Nearly 40% of Gen Z regularly play team sports

Consumers have higher take-up of herbal remedies than global average

Younger cohorts more likely to use meditation for stress-reduction

Shopping habits

Consumers like to buy locally sourced products and services

All cohorts prefer to buy fewer items to afford better quality

Consumers are highly reliant on friends and family recommendations

Baby Boomers more influenced by independent consumer reviews

Consumers mostly motivated to shop in-store for immediate purchase

Boomers more motivated by seeing and trying first than other cohorts

Free shipping and ease of ordering biggest online shopping motivations

Ordering anytime from anywhere most compelling reason to shop online

Technology

Only 18% freely share their personal information online

All generations actively manage their data sharing and privacy settings

High rates of smartphone ownership as reliance on internet access grows

Ownership of fitness wearables/health trackers at global average

Frequency of online video gaming lower than global average

All generations highly engaged with social networking

