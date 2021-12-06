South Africa Consumer Lifestyles Report 2021: Purchasing and Consumption Habits; Quantifying Behaviours, Preferences and Motivations

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consumer Lifestyles in South Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Consumer Lifestyles in South Africa report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure.
Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism.
Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation's lifestyle choices. Consumer Lifestyles offers valuable insights into key consumer attitudes and current thinking, and their impact on purchasing and consumption habits; quantifying behaviours, preferences and motivations, and aligning them with broader trends in South Africa.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Key Topics Covered:
- Consumer landscape 2021
- Life priorities
- South Africans place high value on finding time for themselves
- Prioritising work is high on the agenda for many South Africans
- Although Gen Z prioritise work, time for friends is as important
- Curated and personally tailored experiences appeal to nearly 60%
- Millennials are more interested in uniquely tailored products/services
- 71% of consumers like to try new products and services
- Millennials more likely to buy only from companies/brands they trust
- Home life
- Only 20% regularly entertain in their homes, while 81% connect online
- Over 80% of Gen Z regularly study at home
- South Africans want a home in a safe location, ideally with outside space
- Older generations express stronger desire for homes with outside space
- Eating habits
- Eating in restaurants/home delivery of food lower than global average
- Millennials most active in regular food orders for takeaway or pick-up
- Speciality or new varieties most popular food features
- Flexitarian eating habits most pronounced among Gen Z and Boomers
- South Africans enjoy snacking while watching TV and streaming content
- All generations enjoy snacking between meals, especially young cohorts
- Working life
- High salaries are key, but workers want more flexibility
- Work-life balance more important for younger generations
- Baby Boomers rate job security above earning a high salary
- Most future work expectations far exceed global averages
- Millennials more focused on starting their own company in future
- Sustainable living
- Consumers have most trust in recyclable labels
- Baby Boomers more positive about their efforts to protect the planet
- Reducing food waste is top of the agenda for South Africans
- Baby Boomers more focused on reducing the use of plastics
- Repairing, reusing and the circular economy resonates with consumers
- Boomers way out front when it comes to repairing and reusing items
- Leisure habits
- Connecting frequently with friends online has become mainstream
- All generations are highly engaged with friends and family online
- In-person socialising still popular despite restrictions
- All generations engage with friends online; Gen Z adopt online study
- High rates of domestic travel among all cohorts as overseas trips limited
- Travellers prefer relaxation and outdoor activities when choosing trips
- Boomers most concerned about finding a safe travel destination
- Health and wellness
- Nearly 60% of consumers are taking vitamins/supplements every week
- Individual exercise routines - walking and running most popular
- Nearly 40% of Gen Z regularly play team sports
- Consumers have higher take-up of herbal remedies than global average
- Younger cohorts more likely to use meditation for stress-reduction
- Shopping habits
- Consumers like to buy locally sourced products and services
- All cohorts prefer to buy fewer items to afford better quality
- Consumers are highly reliant on friends and family recommendations
- Baby Boomers more influenced by independent consumer reviews
- Consumers mostly motivated to shop in-store for immediate purchase
- Boomers more motivated by seeing and trying first than other cohorts
- Free shipping and ease of ordering biggest online shopping motivations
- Ordering anytime from anywhere most compelling reason to shop online
- Technology
- Only 18% freely share their personal information online
- All generations actively manage their data sharing and privacy settings
- High rates of smartphone ownership as reliance on internet access grows
- Ownership of fitness wearables/health trackers at global average
- Frequency of online video gaming lower than global average
- All generations highly engaged with social networking
