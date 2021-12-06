Global RNA Delivery Technology Competitive Profiles Report 2021

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global RNA Delivery Technologies, 2021: Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report presents competitive profiles of each of the companies based on their strengths, opportunities, and market positioning. We discuss strategic market imperatives and the competitive environment that vendors operate in as well as make recommendations for each provider to spur growth.

This report covers companies that are developing robust delivery systems for the rapidly growing RNA therapies and adopting the latest advances in nanoscience and chemically modified delivery systems. These delivery systems are critical to achieving the final results in the efficiency of RNA therapeutics.

The year 2018 was a breakthrough period for RNA therapeutics as the first RNA therapy received approval from the FDA. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, RNA vaccines have witnessed immense progress and acceptance globally. These events have contributed massively to growth across the RNA therapeutics market.

Currently, several RNA therapeutics are in different stages of development, including mRNA, tRNA, siRNA, and RNAi therapies, but mostly concentrated in the early pre-clinical and clinical stages. The popularity of RNA therapeutics is demanding the need to establish efficient delivery systems that can overcome current challenges, such as early degradation of RNA therapeutic molecules, toxicity, and non-target specificity.

The publisher identifies key companies that are developing innovative RNA delivery technologies and excelling in the field. Although the newer delivery systems are mostly in pre-clinical stages, the potential of newer delivery systems based on exosomes, chemically modified systems, and polymer-based systems are highly promising.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Strategic Imperative

Growth Environment

2. RNA Delivery Technologies

3. Companies to Action:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, US

Arcturus Therapeutics, US

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, US

Capricor Therapeutics, US

Codiak Bioscience, US

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, US

DTx Pharmaceuticals, US

Ethris, Germany

Evox Therapeutics, US

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, US

Precision NanoSystems, Canada

Recode Therapeutics, US

siRNAgen Therapeutics, South Korea

Translate Bio, US

Vesigen Therapeutics, US

4. Strategic Insights

5. Next Steps: Leveraging the Radar to Empower Key Stakeholders

