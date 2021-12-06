SmileDirectClub Taps Oral Care Industry Veteran Brett Deaver To Lead Its Growing Global Partner Network

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, has announced the appointment of Brett Deaver to the new role of SVP, General Manager of Global Partner Network, responsible for continuing to build and ignite international growth in the professional channel.



In this role, Mr. Deaver will broaden and deepen SmileDirectClub’s reach in the dental community by securing more partnerships with professional networks, DSOs, and dental and orthodontic offices, as well as managing ongoing relationships with partner practices to increase utilization.

Mr. Deaver previously served as Vice President, Aesthetic Sales at Revance Therapeutics, a commercial stage biotechnology company, where he developed the sales organization and successfully launched new products and services. He brings over two decades of experience overseeing the multiple functions that he will lead in his role in driving growth of the SmileDirectClub Partner Network, such as global commercial strategy, sales, customer service, and professional education.

“We have only begun to scratch the surface of opportunity in our Partner Network, and Brett brings the expertise and proven ability to scale our industry-first hybrid telehealth model for clear aligner therapy,” said David Katzman, CEO and Chairman, SmileDirectClub. “The Partner Network is primed for growth under his leadership thanks to increased industry acceptance of our model, high brand awareness among dentists, and a compelling value proposition to help doctors increase their practice revenue through our teledentistry platform.”

The SmileDirectClub Partner Network has amassed more than 735 partner practices that are active or pending training, and another 1,600 practices in the Company’s pipeline since its 2020 launch. The Partner Network further expands access to SmileDirectClub’s innovative clear aligner therapy and customized BPA-free aligners, made in the USA at the Company’s FDA-certified and registered facility in Tennessee.

Since launching in the U.S. in 2014, SmileDirectClub has become one of the fastest-growing health technology companies, serving well over 1.5 million customers around the world.

