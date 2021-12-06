Growth Opportunities in the United States Department of Defense Airborne Radars Sector 2021-2026

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Department of Defense Airborne Radar Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service focuses on US Department of Defense (DoD) airborne radars. Representative programs, contracts, and market participants are included to form an overview picture of DoD spending on this technology.

An analysis of research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E); procurement; operations and maintenance (O&M); and a variety of services is included, along with contract activity for the 2021 fiscal year. Spending consists of Army, Navy/Marine Corps, Air Force/Space Force, and Joint Service plans.

The base year for financial spending is 2020, and the market forecast is from 2021 to 2026. Airborne radar spending for the fiscal year 2022 DoD budget request is the foundation of this research.

The 2022 DoD request is the first budget submission by the Biden administration, and may encounter opposition from both sides of the political aisle. The new research outlines the defense departments, agencies, and industry partners that offer the best opportunities for companies that want to participate in the market.



The research includes market trends and future concepts that shed light on some spending numbers and the importance of participating in certain projects and programs. It assists in understanding the government's focus and the services it will likely require. Insights are provided on current and anticipated program spending and industry leaders, which will help firms identify growth opportunities and formulate go-to-market strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Purpose and Overview

Trends and Challenges

Market Segmentation

Technology Applications

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Program Funding by Department

Program Funding by Type

Representative Programs

Representative Industry Participants

Top 10 Contracts

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Air Force Radars

Growth Opportunity 2: Army Radars

Growth Opportunity 3: Joint Service Radars

Growth Opportunity 4: Navy/Marine Corps Radars

Conclusions and Future Outlook

