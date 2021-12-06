Sonoco to Host Live Virtual Investor Conference on December 10, 2021

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco (NYSE: SON), one of the largest diversified global packaging companies, will host a live virtual meeting for the financial community on Friday, December 10, 2021, starting at 8 a.m. ET.



Howard Coker, Sonoco’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will provide a strategic overview and Rodger Fuller, Executive Vice President, will provide an update on operations. Julie Albrecht, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will provide a financial update and outlook, and Elizabeth Rhue, Staff Vice President of Sustainability, will review Sonoco’s sustainability strategy and programs.

Attendees can join the meeting via the Internet at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/o8e894vk to see the presenters and presentations live. Participants are asked to join the meeting by 7:50 a.m. The meeting is also available via phone conference by dialing toll free at (844) 229-9562, conference ID 3627297 (International number +574-990-0804). To participate in the question and answer portion of the meeting, participants should use the dial-in option and mute your speakers on your computer while on the line.

A replay of the event will be posted on Sonoco’s Investor Relations website at www.sonoco.com . In addition, a telephonic replay of the event will begin at 11:20 a.m. ET on December 10 and continue through midnight ET on December 20. The replay number is (855) 859-2056, conference ID 3627297.

