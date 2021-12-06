Global Nanomaterials Market (2021 to 2028) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanomaterials Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Gold, Silver, Iron, Copper), By Application (Aerospace, Automotive, Medical), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global nanomaterials market size is expected to reach USD 23.1 billion by 2028, according to a new report by the publisher. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2021 to 2028. Factors such as increasing applications of nanomaterials in electronics and biomedical domains, financial support from the government, ongoing R&D, and rapid economic growth are expected to drive the market in the forecast period.



The market is witnessing huge potential on account of continuous R&D activities over the recent years. Nanomaterials are anticipated to gain popularity owing to their superior properties coupled with their diversified applications in a wide range of industries such as aerospace, automotive, electronics, energy storage, and wastewater treatment.



The growth of the market is adversely affected by the economic crisis and lockdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, industries are gradually shifting towards a new normal to gain a similar growth trend as before the pandemic. Key players are dominating the market by offering a diversified product portfolio. Manufacturers provide products on the basis of standard and design specifications provided by the end-users. However, an increasing number of potential suppliers is expected to bring down the supplier's bargaining power to moderate.



Nanomaterials Market Report Highlights

The medical applications segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 29.9% from 2021 to 2028. This growth can be attributed to wide a range of applications such as biomedical device coatings, drug-delivery carriers, and imaging probes. In addition, these are being used for the treatment of cancer, diabetes, pain, asthma, allergy, and infections

The market in the Asia Pacific was estimated to account for USD 2.8 billion in 2020 owing to rising demand for nanomaterials from microelectronics and nanoelectronics as the use of sophisticated devices grows

In North America, apart from federal investments, state governments and private companies are increasingly investing in developing novel applications of nanomaterials in biomedical, electronics, and automotive. The market growth can be attributed to increasing applications in the nanoelectronics and biomedical sectors

Stringent regulations in North America and Europe are projected to hinder the growth of the market in these regions. Regulatory authorities such as the Food and Drug Administration, and the Health and Consumer Protection Directorate are investigating the potentially harmful impacts on the environment and human health

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Nanomaterials Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Nanomaterials Market - Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2. Nanomaterials Market - Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Nanomaterials Market - Supply Chain Analysis

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Technology Framework

3.5.1. Sol-Gel Method

3.5.2. Reverse Micelle

3.5.3. Co-precipitation

3.5.4. Co-polymer Template

3.6. Nanomaterials Market- Market Dynamics

3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.6.1.1. Rapid technological advancements in medical industry

3.6.1.2. Increasing penetration of nanotechnology in various applications

3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.2.1. Toxicity assessment of nanomaterials

3.6.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.6.4. Industry Challenge

3.7. Business Environmental Tools Analysis: Nanomaterials Market

3.8. Market Entry Strategies

3.9. Case Study



Chapter 4. Nanomaterials Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Nanomaterials Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

4.2. Gold (Au)

4.2.1. Gold (Au) nanomaterials commonly used sizes, forms & types, and applications

4.2.2. Gold (Au) nanomaterials market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.3. Silver (Ag)

4.3.1. Silver (Ag) nanomaterials commonly used sizes, forms & types, and applications

4.3.2. Silver (Ag) nanomaterials market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.4. Iron (Fe)

4.4.1. Iron (Fe) nanomaterials commonly used sizes, forms & types, and applications

4.4.2. Iron (Fe) nanomaterials market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.5. Copper (Cu)

4.5.1. Copper (Cu) nanomaterials commonly used sizes, forms & types, and applications

4.5.2. Copper (Cu) nanomaterials market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.6. Platinum (Pt)

4.6.1. Platinum (Pt) nanomaterials commonly used sizes, forms & types, and applications

4.6.2. Platinum (Pt) nanomaterials market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.7. Titanium (Ti)

4.7.1. Titanium (Ti) nanomaterials commonly used sizes, forms & types, and applications

4.7.2. Titanium (Ti) nanomaterials market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.8. Nickel (Ni)

4.8.1. Nickel (Ni) nanomaterials commonly used sizes, forms & types, and applications

4.8.2. Nickel (Ni) nanomaterials market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.9. Aluminum Oxide

4.9.1. Aluminum Oxide nanomaterials commonly used sizes, forms & types, and applications

4.9.2. Aluminum Oxide nanomaterials market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.10. Antimony Tin Oxide

4.10.1. Antimony Tin Oxide nanomaterials commonly used sizes, forms & types, and applications

4.10.2. Antimony Tin Oxide nanomaterials market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.11. Bismuth Oxide

4.11.1. Bismuth Oxide nanomaterials commonly used sizes, forms & types, and applications

4.11.2. Bismuth Oxide nanomaterials market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.12. Carbon Nanotubes

4.12.1. Carbon Nano tubes commonly used sizes, forms & types, and applications

4.12.2. Carbon Nano tubes market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.13. Others

4.13.1. Others nanomaterials commonly used sizes, forms & types, and applications

4.13.2. Others nanomaterials market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Nanomaterials Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Nanomaterials Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.2. Aerospace

5.2.1. Nanomaterials market estimates and forecasts for aerospace applications, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.3. Automotive

5.3.1. Nanomaterials market estimates and forecasts for automotive applications, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.4. Medical

5.4.1. Nanomaterials market estimates and forecasts for medical applications, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.5. Energy & power

5.5.1. Nanomaterials market estimates and forecasts for energy & power applications, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.6. Electronics

5.6.1. Nanomaterials market estimates and forecasts for electronics applications, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.7. Paints & Coatings

5.7.1. Nanomaterials market estimates and forecasts for paints & coatings applications, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.8. Others

5.8.1. Nanomaterials market estimates and forecasts for other applications, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Nanomaterials Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. Competitive Analysis

7.1. Key Players, Their Initiatives, & Their Impact on the Market

7.2. Participant Categorization

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.4. Company Market Positioning

7.5. Competitive Environment

7.6. Strategy Framework



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1. Strem Chemicals, Inc.

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Financial performance

8.1.3. Product benchmarking

8.1.4. Strategic initiatives

8.2. American Elements

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Financial performance

8.2.3. Product benchmarking

8.2.4. Strategic initiatives

8.3. US Research Nanomaterials, Inc.

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Financial performance

8.3.3. Product benchmarking

8.3.4. Strategic initiatives

8.4. Nanocomposix, Inc.

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Financial performance

8.4.3. Product benchmarking

8.4.4. Strategic initiatives

8.5. Frontier Carbon Corporation

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Financial performance

8.5.3. Product benchmarking

8.5.4. Strategic initiatives

8.6. Nanoshel LLC

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Financial performance

8.6.3. Product benchmarking

8.6.4. Strategic initiatives

8.7. SkySpring Nanomaterials, Inc.

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Financial performance

8.7.3. Product benchmarking

8.7.4. Strategic initiatives

8.8. Nanophase Technologies Corporation

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Financial performance

8.8.3. Product benchmarking

8.8.4. Strategic initiatives

8.9. Cytodiagnostics, Inc.

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Financial performance

8.9.3. Product benchmarking

8.9.4. Strategic initiatives

8.10. Quantum Materials Corp.

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Financial performance

8.10.3. Product benchmarking

8.10.4. Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b9v1hb