Micron to Open State-of-the-Art Memory Design Center in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), one of the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturers and the only U.S.-based manufacturer of memory, today announced plans for its new memory design center in Midtown Atlanta, expanding the company’s reach into the Southeast.



The new site, which will open its doors for business in January 2022, enables Micron to increase its access to Atlanta’s rich pool of technical talent to further advance its memory design and engineering leadership, while also driving a positive impact in the community. Micron aims to build strong partnerships with many institutions in the region including Emory University, Georgia Tech, Morehouse College, Spelman College and University of Georgia.

Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron maintains U.S. offices in California, Colorado, Minnesota, Texas and Virginia and has a global manufacturing and research and development (R&D) network that spans 17 countries.

“Atlanta is an emerging hub for high-tech innovation, and our Atlanta Design Center will serve as one of Micron's key memory design and engineering locations,” said Scott DeBoer, executive vice president of technology and products at Micron. “Micron’s leadership in both DRAM and NAND technologies are fueling critical advances in artificial intelligence, 5G and autonomous vehicle experiences, creating exciting opportunities for top talent to join us as we develop and deliver our next generation of technology innovation.”

Memory is at the leading edge of semiconductor manufacturing, requiring production of advanced technologies that are pushing the laws of physics. R&D investments in the field are critical for advancing DRAM innovation. Micron’s Atlanta Design Center expansion will create up to 500 jobs across various STEM disciplines including computer hardware and electrical and electronic engineering.

Memory and storage are a growing portion of the global semiconductor market and represent approximately 30% of all semiconductors today. Micron’s R&D investments are helping to meet the growing global demand for memory and storage, while furthering U.S. technology leadership.

“With the obstacles manufacturers and tech companies across the world are facing, we are glad to see Micron Technology move into the number one state for business where they will have everything they need to succeed and contribute to our thriving economy,” said Governor Kemp. “I look forward to seeing the opportunities this creates in Atlanta and to seeing the innovative solutions that will come from this brand new, world-class technology center.”

Micron and its Foundation have been actively engaging with Georgia Tech. The ongoing relationship between Micron and the university provides students with experiential research and equitable access to engineering education. Collaboration efforts include work with Georgia Tech’s Center for Engineering Education and Diversity (CEED), a peer-to-peer mentoring program, Micron’s COVID-19 UV Robot Design Challenge, and alignment with class curriculum to foster growth in education and industrywide career opportunities for underrepresented students.

“We are delighted Micron has chosen Atlanta as the location for their new R&D hub,” said Ángel Cabrera, president of Georgia Tech. “We are confident that the strong ecosystem of students, researchers, and start-ups will add tremendous value to their talent and innovation goals. We look forward to expanding our collaboration with Micron and welcome them to the neighborhood.”

