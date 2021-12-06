Norsemont Drilling Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norsemont Mining Inc. (CSE: NOM, OTCQB: NRRSF, FWB: LXZ1) (“Norsemont” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its maiden diamond drilling program at its Choquelimpie high sulphidation epithermal gold-silver project in northern Chile is progressing better than anticipated and has surpassed the mid-way mark. Two (2) drill rigs are turning and have completed eight (8) holes to-date. This initial 4,000 metre drill campaign is anticipated to be completed before the end of December with the first set of analytical results expected within two weeks.



The 2021 drill program is targeting three areas - the Vizcacha Pit area, the Intermedio Pit area and the Choque Pit area (Figure 1), which returned high grade gold-silver intercepts in historic drilling, (news release 15th November 2021). In addition, ongoing field mapping and 3D modelling suggests that mineralization may also be present between the historically mined pits. This program is designed to confirm historic drill results, and to test some of the areas with little or no drilling in search of additional mineralisation.

Figure 1 accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ac17e8d9-2f68-498d-9b31-fc5ad993bb7d

Norsemont’s VP Exploration John Currie states: “We are extremely encouraged by what we are seeing in both field mapping and in the drill core at Choquelimpie to date. All drill holes completed have intersected mineralised zones similar to those found in historic drilling and have confirmed our field mapping and project-scale model.

Marc Levy, CEO of Norsemont, said, “We’re excited to be advancing on our initial diamond drill program at Choquelimpie in order to test our thesis of significantly increasing the mineralisation at depth and along strike. We have also identified several new zones, which will be further explored in our phase two drilling program in 2022. The geophysical surveying has identified a 2.2kilometre-long anomalous zone connecting each of our existing pits. These are exciting times for all of our stakeholders and we hope to announce initial drill results this month.”

Mr. Art Freeze, P.Geo, Director of Norsemont Mining as well as a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

About Norsemont Mining Inc.

Norsemont comprises experienced natural resource professionals focused on growing shareholder value and developing its flagship project through to bankable feasibility. Norsemont Mining owns a 100-per-cent interest in the Choquelimpie gold-silver project in northern Chile, a previously permitted gold and silver mine. Choquelimpie has over 1,700 drill holes, with significant existing infrastructure.

