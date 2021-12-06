Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway Hires Jose Miguel Gutierrez Vazquez

SAN DIEGO, CA, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands, and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary Kannaway® has hired Jose Miguel Gutierrez Vazquez as Sales Director of its Mexico operations.



“2021 has been an exciting year for us as we have added pedigreed leaders to our international team. I feel confident that Miguel will be another great addition because of his extensive experience and well-established relationships in Mexico,” said Kannaway® CEO Blake Schroeder. “Our family of companies has been a pioneer in cannabidiol (CBD) sales in Mexico for many years as we were the first to secure legal import permits in Mexico in 2016. Latin America has always been a significant area of growth and revenue for us and we believe it will continue to be so under his leadership.”

Vazquez has more than 15 years of experience in marketing, advertising, and sales and boasts a proven success track record at one of the largest nutritional companies. With an extensive background in nutrition and wellness, he has spent the past decade forming partnerships, launching new products, executing advertising campaigns, designing loyalty programs, and doing market research in Mexico.

“Kannaway is leading the hemp revolution and I am looking forward to becoming a part of its incredible journey to bring hemp into every home,” said Kannaway® Sales Director, Mexico Jose Miguel Gutierrez Vazquez. “The Company’s high-quality cannabis products paired with their superior business model are well-positioned to help drive positive global change. I am honored to be part of a world-class team and support entrepreneurs across Mexico.”

Mexico is inching closer to becoming the world's largest legal cannabis market. According to Statista , the CBD market value in Mexico was estimated at approximately $9M in 2020 and is forecasted to increase by more than 580%, surpassing 60 million dollars, by 2024.

To learn more about Kannaway®, please visit https://kannaway.com/ .

About Kannaway®

Kannaway® is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Kannaway® currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunity to sales professionals who are desirous of becoming successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts® . Medical Marijuana, Inc. ( MJNA ) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds® ; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc . and Neuropathix . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com . To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here .

