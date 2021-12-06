Digital.ai Names Prasenjit Dasgupta as Chief Financial Officer

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital.ai , the leading AI-driven DevOps value stream delivery and management platform, today announced the appointment of Prasenjit Dasgupta as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Dasgupta will report directly to Digital.ai’s Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Elop.



“Prasenjit brings a profound amount of global financial expertise and business leadership to Digital.ai,” said Elop. “For the past two decades, he has spearheaded global multi-billion-dollar finance operations for organizations like Motorola and Microsoft. Not only does he possess an exceptional understanding of the global marketplace, but also a deep appreciation for the technology market. As Digital.ai continues to grow and expand upon our promise of accelerating digital transformation efforts at scale, he will play a vital role in helping us advance our business goals.”

Most recently, Prasenjit served as Corporate Vice President and CFO, Software & Services for Motorola Solutions. Prior to that, he held roles at Microsoft within Finance for the better part of 14 years, where he led FP&A, pricing and analytics for Windows within the Experiences and Devices Group and spent three years in Germany as controller for the sales organization. Earlier in his career, he worked for the Boston Consulting Group in Germany and T-Mobile in the United Kingdom.

“As businesses have become increasingly digitally-focused, it has become mission critical to understand how software development and delivery efforts connect to strategic business outcomes and the bottom line,” said Dasgupta. “Digital.ai is the leader in value stream management, which directly addresses this challenge that companies everywhere are facing, and is well positioned to capitalize on increasing demand. The market for value stream management holds a plethora of potential, and I am eager to support the business for the many opportunities ahead of us.”

