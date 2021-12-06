JW Player Launches BROADCAST LIVE and STUDIO DRM Solutions for Broadcasters

NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JW Player , the leading video software and data insights platform, today announced that VUALTO, acquired in May 2021, is now fully integrated with JW Player. As a result, two offerings formerly provided by VUALTO are now available to JW Player customers: Broadcast Live (formerly VUALTO CONTROL HUB) and Studio DRM (formerly VUDRM). These integrated offerings enable broadcasters and other content owners with adaptable, scalable, secure and intelligent solutions for video orchestration and encryption.



“By bringing together the expertise of VUALTO and JW Player, we’ve created an end-to-end solution for success in the digital video economy,” said Dave Otten, CEO and co-founder of JW Player. “After months of integrating our teams, products and services, we’re proud to unveil our new offerings to the market. Our complete video delivery platform now enables broadcasters, publishers and other content owners to better engage and connect with audiences anywhere on any device, while ensuring the peace of mind that their content rights will be protected.”

Broadcast Live

Broadcast Live is the industry’s most flexible, robust and scalable video orchestration solution for Live, VOD, Live2VOD and VOD2Live. Developed specifically for media workflows, Broadcast Live brings integration with encoders, streaming servers, workflow rules and DRM into a single set of APIs and GUI. The pluggable architecture also allows for easy integration with third-party and existing customer systems. With comprehensive channel configuration, event scheduling, monitoring, clipping and syndication, Broadcast Live enables premium viewing experiences with significant cost savings.

Studio DRM

Studio DRM is a multi-DRM solution that makes content protection easy for broadcasters, sports OTT platforms and other premium content rights holders. It is highly scalable and uniquely flexible, allowing content owners to request DRM encryption keys on the fly. Studio DRM also supports the latest content protection standards including CPIX, CMAF, and CBCS. Formerly known as VUDRM, the solution has long been a leader in DRM innovation and was one of the first to implement support for PlayReady, WideVine and FairPlay, as well as ABR streaming with DRM encryption.

In May 2021, JW Player acquired VUALTO to create a comprehensive platform that empowers customers with independence and control in today’s Digital Video Economy. The combined result is a single platform for broadcast-quality live and on-demand video delivery across mobile, web and OTT platforms; secure content delivery with industry leading DRM services; and unique insights, intelligence and monetization features to help grow revenue.

About JW Player

JW Player is the leading video software and data insights platform that gives customers independence and control in today’s Digital Video Economy. Started in 2008 as a hugely popular open source video player, JW Player ’s technology platform now powers digital video for hundreds of thousands of businesses, including half of the Comscore top 50 sites in the US, leading broadcasters across EMEA, APAC and Latin America. Each month one billion viewers, or one third of all people on the Internet, consume video on JW Player’s technology across 2.7 billion devices, creating an unmatched and powerful consumption and contextual data graph that helps customers grow audiences and generate incremental video from digital video. The company is headquartered in New York, with offices in London and Eindhoven, visit http://www.jwplayer.com .