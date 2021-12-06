EnsembleIQ BrandLab, Honored Among Peers as ‘Digital Team of The Year,’ Expands to Fulfill B2B Demand for Comprehensive Creative Agency

CHICAGO, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading business media, insights and networking event provider EnsembleIQ is scaling up its award-winning EIQ BrandLab marketing division into an independent business unit, providing cutting-edge creative capabilities delivered through platforms beyond its own B2B media brands.



EIQ BrandLab recently was named Digital Team of the Year by Folio’s Eddie and Ozzie Awards for its mastery of digital media, creativity, resourcefulness, and success in achieving customer goals. Building upon this foundation of excellence, EnsembleIQ has invested in talent and resources to position EIQ BrandLab into a breakthrough full-service strategic marketing and creative agency for the global B2B market, with deep specialization in retail, consumer brands, technology and hospitality sectors.

“Brands competing in B2B spaces are routinely underserved by consumer agencies that don’t have our innate focus on their markets,” said Jennifer Litterick, Chief Executive Officer, EnsembleIQ. “With EIQ BrandLab, we can provide our customers with award-caliber creative ad engagement, built on an underlying DNA of deep business intelligence in sectors where EnsembleIQ is the B2B leader.”

The Power of Story. The Voice of authority.

Also honored by Folio this year for creative executions including digital visualization with client Fibre Box Association and visual storytelling with client AWS , EIQ BrandLab is at the forefront of B2B marketing evolution. The unit is converging a new vision, new creative approaches, and new technologies to better engage influential audiences and inspire them to take positive action. From bold brand ideation and go-to-market strategy, to lead generation and immersive digital experiences, EIQ BrandLab delivers insight-driven marketing that forms meaningful connections with brands and industry leaders.

With this expansion, EIQ BrandLab has defined a new, exclusive “Growth Action Framework,” designed to take clients from upstream business evolution--with brand innovation and creative positioning--through transformative 360-degree marketing activation. Current EIQ BrandLab clients also include AWS, SAP, Anheuser-Busch, Constellation Brands, DISH Network, and Hughes Network Systems, among others.

EIQ BrandLab is headed by B2B agency veteran Darren Ursino, Vice President, Brand Engagement, with a senior team including Ali Zipes, Director of Client Services, and Alexandra Voulu, Director of Marketing.

For more information and inquiries about EIQ BrandLab, contact Darren Ursino, VP, Brand Engagement, dursino@ensembleiq.com , or visit ensembleiq.com/brandlab

EnsembleIQ is a leading global business media company, with influential brands and strategic divisions playing a vital role to shape the future of retail, hospitality, and healthcare. With more than 20 storied brands spanning print, digital, social, virtual and live events--aligned with breakthrough marketing capabilities, consumer research and unequalled business intelligence--EnsembleIQ is the total voice of the markets we work to advance. EnsembleIQ’s goal is to connect our audiences to innovative ideas, inspiring people, and proven practices they need to strengthen their businesses and grow as leaders.