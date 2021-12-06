deadmau5 and Richie Hawtin’s Gaming Platform PIXELYNX Announces $4.5 Million Seed Investment Round Led By Animoca Brands, Solana Ventures, Alameda Research, Republic Realm, and Sfermion

LONDON and LOS ANGELES, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- PIXELYNX , the new gaming venture building a music metaverse, announced today that it has closed a $4.5 million seed investment round which was led by Animoca Brands , the company driving digital property rights via NFTs and gaming to help build the open metaverse. Additional investors in this round include Solana Ventures, Alameda Research, Alumni Ventures’ Blockchain Fund, Hyperedge Capital, Republic Realm, SevenX, and Sfermion.



PIXELYNX was created by musicians and technologists Joel Zimmerman aka deadmau5 and Richie Hawtin and music and gaming industry veterans Ben Turner, Dean Wilson, and Inder Phull. The company recently announced that it will leverage Niantic’s Lightship Platform and the Augmented Reality Developer Kit (ARDK) to develop a mobile app version of PIXELYNX’s new gaming platform

These investments will fuel continued development of the PIXELYNX gaming platform, which is focused on creating a new virtual world ecosystem that makes it easy for music artists to launch their own interactive environment and monetize it through NFTs, playable experiences, and virtual performances. The platform, due to launch in 2022, is being developed by a leading team of gaming veterans previously at Activision, EA Sports, Epic Games, Ubisoft and Microsoft.

“Fueled by the ingenuity and creativity of Richie and Joel, PIXELYNX helps artists create their own immersive worlds that can be used to build community, release music, playable NFTs and launch forward-thinking blockchain strategies,” said Inder Phull, CEO and co-founder of PIXELYNX. “Fans can play and engage with artists in the metaverse and experience a new interactive format that blurs the lines between music and gaming. These investments from Animoca Brands and our other investors will help us continue to develop PIXELYNX and connect the dots between music, blockchain and gaming ecosystems by creating a new way for artists and fans to connect and discover music. We are thrilled at the diversity of investors that came in on this round and their belief in what we are doing at PIXELYNX.

Yat Siu, executive chairman and co-founder of Animoca Brands, commented: "We are pleased to lead this investment round into PIXELYNX, a company we are partnering with to help build the open metaverse. PIXELYNX has a clear vision to create the leading music metaverse, which we believe will impact the way music is consumed and monetized. PIXELYNX’s team of industry veterans from music and gaming is connecting music, gaming, and blockchain to create NFTs that enhance the music experience through ownership and interactivity."

About PIXELYNX

PIXELYNX is a new gaming venture by iconic musicians and technologists Joel Zimmerman aka deadmau5, Richie Hawtin aka Plastikman, and music industry visionaries Ben Turner (Graphite; IMS: International Music Summit; AFEM: Association for Electronic Music), Dean Wilson (Seven20 Entertainment / mau5trap), and Inder Phull. The company, based in London and Los Angeles, is focused on building a music metaverse that will transform the way artists connect and engage with their fans through gaming experiences. Learn more at https://www.pixelynx.io .

