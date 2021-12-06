Unrivaled Brands Announces First Harvest from Oakland Cultivation Facility

SANTA ANA, Calif., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCQX:UNRV) ("Unrivaled" or the "Company"), a multi-state vertically integrated company focused on the cannabis sector with operations in California and Oregon, today announced the first harvest from its new cultivation facility in Oakland, California.



Launched in September, the cultivation facility is expected to produce 3,500 pounds of cannabis annually. It serves as a dedicated source of high quality, high-potency flower for the Company’s Korova brand, housing carefully selected strains tailored to meet the demands of discerning Korova customers.

The state-of-the-art facility contains four fully populated flower rooms, each containing 60 lights, and has tripled Unrivaled’s existing cultivation footprint. This increase in Unrivaled’s in-house cultivation operations is expected to reduce costs and increase profit margins.

Unrivaled’s COO, Uri Kenig, stated, “this harvest represents an important milestone as we increase our cultivation footprint to meet the growing demand of our expanding dispensary shelves, direct-to-consumer reach and distribution network. Each of these channels will offer Korova, a high potency leader for over ten years across multiple product categories in California. With this harvest, and the many to follow from our Oakland facility, we have the unrivaled ability to manage the quality of the flower sold under this marquee brand name.”

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands is a multi-state vertically integrated company focused on the cannabis sector with operations in California and Oregon. In California, Unrivaled Brands operates four dispensaries, a state-wide distribution network, and two cultivation facilities, and has one additional cultivation facility and four dispensaries under development. In Oregon, we operate a state-wide distribution network. Among other brands, Unrivaled Brands is home to Korova, the market leader in high potency products across multiple product categories, currently available in California, Oregon, Arizona, and Oklahoma, as well as Sticks and Cabana. For more info, please visit: https://unrivaledbrands.com .

