Global Plasma Pen Market Size & Trends - Forecast to 2026

Brooklyn, New York, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Plasma Pen Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 8.5% from 2021 to 2026. The high spending capacity, matured cosmetic industry in developed nations, and increasing awareness about latest non-invasive cosmetic technology is supporting the growth of the market. Moreover, the existence of well-established facilities and specialized hospitals in developed countries, as well as optimum infrastructural facilities for consumers, is analyzed to support the market growth.
Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Plasma Pen Market - Forecast to 2026”
Key Market Insights
- As per the application outlook, application of plasma pen for hooded eyelids/infected eye area is estimated to grow rapidly
- The non-surgical blepharoplasty (non-surgical eyelid lift) segment is expected to hold the largest share as per the type of treatment outlook
- The fibro blasting plasma technology segment is expected to hold the lion’s share of the market as per technology outlook
- The electric segment is estimated to have the largest share in the market as the electric plasma pen is a unique technology that turns electrical energy into electrostatic energy
- Plasma Elite, Louise Walsh International, Plasma Concepts, COMPEX, spol. s r.o., Plaxpot, Leaflife Technology, Guangzhou Linuo Beauty Electronic Technology Co Ltd, HyaPenPro., PELCAS, Avery Rose Beauty, Inc, among others are the key players in the plasma pen market.
Browse the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/plasma-pen-market-3607
Application Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)
- Hooded Eyelids/Infected Eye Area
- Loose/Creased Skin
- Other Applications
Type of Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)
- Non-Invasive Soft-Surgery Fibro blasting (Skin)
- Non-Surgical Blepharoplasty (Non-Surgical Eyelid Lift)
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)
- ARC Technology
- Fibroblasting Plasma Technology
Power Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)
- Rechargeable Battery
- Electric
Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)
- Plastic Pens
- Metal-Based Pens
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Website: Global Market Estimates