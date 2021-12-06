Vera Bradley and Warner Bros. Consumer Products Debut New Harry Potter™ + Vera Bradley Collection

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRA; “Vera Bradley” or the “Company”), a leading American bag and luggage company and iconic lifestyle brand, today debuted the Harry Potter™ + Vera Bradley Luna’s Medallion collection, a new limited-edition capsule collection in collaboration with Warner Bros. Consumer Products.



Fan favorite Luna Lovegood™, her distinct flair for fashion, and the dreamy, kaleidoscopic view seen through her signature Spectrespecs inspired the magical Luna’s Medallion collection. Look for surprises hidden within the pattern, such as Luna’s radish earrings and rabbit Patronus!

“We’re celebrating the joy and excitement of the holiday season by once again collaborating with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to create another very special Harry Potter™ + Vera Bradley collection,” noted Daren Hull, Vera Bradley Brand President. “Fans of the Wizarding World™ and Vera Bradley alike are sure to delight in the limited-edition Luna’s Medallion collection, inspired by the one-of-a-kind, lovable Luna Lovegood™.”

The Harry Potter™ + Vera Bradley Luna’s Medallion collection, offered in the brand’s newest Recycled Cotton fabrication, is available exclusively on www.verabradley.com and at Harry Potter New York, the official Harry Potter™ flagship store in New York City. The collection offers 16 styles, ranging in price from $19.99 to $135, including best-selling silhouettes like the Plush Throw Blanket, Large Travel Duffel and RFID All in One Crossbody. To learn more, visit www.verabradley.com/harrypotter and follow @verabradley and @harrypotter.

About Vera Bradley, Inc.

Vera Bradley, Inc. operates two unique lifestyle brands – Vera Bradley and Pura Vida. Vera Bradley and Pura Vida are complementary businesses, both with devoted, emotionally-connected, and multi-generational female customer bases; alignment as casual, comfortable, affordable, and fun brands; positioning as “gifting” and socially-connected brands; strong, entrepreneurial cultures; a keen focus on community, charity, and social consciousness; multi-channel distribution strategies; and talented leadership teams aligned and committed to the long-term success of their brands.

Vera Bradley, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and other travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand is known for its innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors that inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace.

In July 2019, Vera Bradley, Inc. acquired a 75% interest in Creative Genius, Inc., which also operates under the name Pura Vida Bracelets (“Pura Vida”). Pura Vida, based in La Jolla, California, is a rapidly growing, digitally native, and highly engaging lifestyle brand founded in 2010 by friends Paul Goodman and Griffin Thall. Pura Vida has a differentiated and expanding offering of bracelets, jewelry, and other lifestyle accessories.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products, part of Warner Bros. Global Brands and Experiences, extends the Studio’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, HBO, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. The division’s successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About Wizarding World

In the years since Harry Potter was whisked from King’s Cross Station onto Platform nine and three quarters, his incredible adventures have left a unique and lasting mark on popular culture. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films based on the original stories by J.K. Rowling have brought the magical stories to life and today, the Wizarding World is recognised as one of the world’s best-loved brands.

Representing a vast interconnected universe, it also includes two epic Fantastic Beasts films, (the third releasing in 2022), Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – the multi-award-winning stage-play, state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games, innovative consumer products, thrilling live entertainment (including four theme park lands) and insightful exhibitions.

This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. owned Wizarding World experiences also includes Harry Potter New York – a brand new flagship store, Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo, and the Platform 9 3⁄4 retail shops.

The Wizarding World continues to evolve to provide Harry Potter fans with fresh and exciting ways to engage. For the worldwide fan community, and for generations to come, it welcomes everyone in to explore and discover the magic for themselves.

WIZARDING WORLD and all related trademarks, characters, names, and indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s21)

CONTACTS

Vera Bradley Investors Warner Bros. Consumer Products Julia Bentley, VP, Investor Relations Lindsay Kiesel (260) 207-5116 lindsay.kiesel@warnerbros.com jbentley@verabradley.com

Vera Bradley Media

877-708-VERA (8372)

MediaContact@verabradley.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6645e88e-b881-4a11-bbfa-55e6f21ead73



