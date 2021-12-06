Consilio Wealth Advisors Hires New Investment Strategist Hao Dang to Expand Investment Advisory Offerings

SEATTLE, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consilio Wealth Advisors announced today that Hao Dang will be joining the team as their Investment Strategist in efforts to continue elevating their investment advisory services.

Dang will be joining the company from an industry-leading $4 billion firm, where he served as VP of Portfolio Consulting since 2014. During his time there, he successfully led the charge of investment strategy for many different advisor teams.

"Hao is a total bar-raiser for Consilio Wealth Advisors. Not only is he one of the smartest finance minds I've ever met, but he has such a strong passion for serving others and an insatiable thirst for learning," says Nathaniel Donohue, Partner & Advisor, "We're grateful to have him on our team."

Dang's role will consist of spearheading the firm's economic and market outlook, portfolio model management, investment research, and trading. He says he found Consilio's approach to clients and capital markets to be absolutely unmatched. He's excited to be working with a team that's equally as passionate about educating others on how to exceed the goals they've set for themselves.

"Joining Consilio allows me to leverage my strengths to help working professionals and retirees reach their goals," says Hao Dang, "They've assembled an exceptionally talented team, and I'm excited about the future of this firm and what we will do together."

Partner and Advisor, Christopher Kaminski, is excited about Dang's passion to educate. Over the coming months, with the help of new team member Dang, Kaminski says you can expect to see their team rolling out additional capabilities very soon.

"Hao has a calm, methodical approach that perfectly matches the ethos of our firm," explains Kaminski.

To follow updates from Hao and the Consilio Wealth team, visit https://www.consiliowealth.com/ .

About Consilio Wealth Advisors: Consilio Wealth Advisors, LLC ("CWA") is a registered investment advisory firm with experts seasoned in tech and retiree wealth management. Consilio partners with clients in two important seasons of their life. First, as they're accumulating wealth in the technology industry and second, as they're enjoying financial independence in retirement. In both seasons of life, it's important to make proactive decisions from a place of clarity and confidence. We're honored to empower our clients to do exactly that. To learn more about Consilio Wealth Advisors, visit https://www.consiliowealth.com/ .

