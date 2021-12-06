Gerow Hair Ink Announces the Launch of a New Location in Houston, Texas

HOUSTON, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gerow Hair Ink, a leading provider of an innovative hair loss solution scalp micropigmentation (SMP), is expanding its efforts by announcing the launch of a new location in Houston, Texas .

The new location will be headed by Chris Lopez who will serve as the lead SMP practitioner and officially opened for business on December 1st, 2021. The grand opening celebration will run throughout the month of December and includes special offers and live demonstrations of SMP treatments. The new location is located at 3033 Chimney Rock RD #200, Houston TX and will be open from 10am to 6pm Wednesday - Sunday.

"Gerow Hair Ink is a world leading provider of SMP, setting the bar for excellence and continuing to push the SMP industry forward in order to provide men and women with a viable and non-invasive solution to hair loss," said Chris Lopez. "Looking back at my journey through hair loss, I understand the challenges that come with it so, being able to be in a position to help people dealing with hair loss while also being a part of this great organization is nothing short of amazing."

In a joint statement made by Gerow Hair Ink's founders Jonathan Gerow and Erik Roberto, they said that "Gerow Hair Ink is both honored and excited to open our new location in the Galleria within the great city of Houston." "We look forward to becoming an active member of the local Houston community and to continue to build upon our reputation of excellence in providing SMP services to individuals experiencing hair loss."

About Gerow Hair Ink

Founded in 2016, Gerow Hair Ink provides both men and women suffering from the various causes of hair loss with a viable hair loss solution. SMP can be used to restore receding hairlines, add density to thinning areas as well as to mask the presence of scars by creating thousands of hair follicle sized color-matched impressions that are virtually indistinguishable from real hair follicles.

Gerow Hair Ink is the leading scalp micropigmentation provider in the world. Headquartered in New York City, Gerow Hair Ink has a location in Lancaster, Pennsylvania and now Houston, Texas with another location set to launch in San Francisco, California in the near future.

For more information on booking your free no obligation consultation at our Houston location visit www.gerowhairink.com/houston or call 346-464-0688.

