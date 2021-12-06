Cruddy Cans: 5 Must-Know Reasons to Have Your Trash Cans Cleaned by Eco-Friendly Sanitation Specialists

New Bern, North Carolina, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Trash cans need regular sanitization. Without cleaning maintenance, they become unsightly and foul-smelling, riddled with germs and bacteria and a hotspot for rodents and wild animals.

Cruddy Cans are a trash can cleaning service operating in North Carolina. With an eco-friendly approach to sanitation, their highly-trained employees use state-of-the-art equipment to provide a five-start cleaning service for both homes and commercial businesses.

Taking great pride in keeping the Craven County community free of viruses, pests, and diseases, particularly in a post-pandemic environment where hygiene is so critical, they are the team to call when you need efficient trash can cleaning maintenance.

Below, we outline five must-know reasons to have your trash cans cleaned by Cruddy Cans, the eco-friendly sanitation specialists:

Deter rodents and maggots from making your trash cans their home

Rodents and maggots love trash cans. Whereas much of the food waste we store in bins is unsuitable for humans, rodents and maggots are more than happy to mop up the leftovers. Even when empty, odor and residue attract them in numbers, and the walls and lid give them a sense of safety, encouraging them to lay eggs or raise their young.

Whether you have a rodent problem or simply want to avoid one, Cruddy Cans trash bin cleaning service can help.

Combat germs and disease

Trash cans, through use, become very unsanitary. In fact, they play host to thousands of harmful bacteria, microbes, fungi, and pests that can inflict infectious diseases upon your customers, pets and loved ones. From salmonella and e. coli to listeria and mold, germs are bad enough at home, but particularly difficult to contain in commercial environments.

With environmentally friendly high-speed equipment, Cruddy Cans trash can cleaning service can help you to thoroughly sanitize both home and commercial bins with ease.

Prevent bad odors

While rodents and maggots are attracted to the bad odors, humans aren’t. Bad odors emitted from trash cans don’t just make them unpleasant to use, but they are also a cause of embarrassment.

Cruddy Cans trash bin cleaning service can efficiently remove a build up of strong odor and make them look and smell as fresh as they day they were manufactured.

Discourage wild animals from targeting your home or business

When wild animals target your trash, it becomes a far greater issue to deal with. Seeking out food sources and shelter, animals such as racoons and opossums will raid through your waste. Wild animals have a tendency to damage homes and businesses and certain pests can pass on dangerous diseases.

Make sure you don’t have to call pest control. Sanitize your bins regularly and stay in control.

Regain your curb appeal

You may store waste in them, but that doesn’t mean they should be treated like trash. Bins, whether stored in front of your home or near to your commercial business, form part of your curb appeal. Nobody wants to eat in a restaurant that has overflowing and grubby bins, and nobody wants to make their home look unappealing with stench-filled trash out front.

Regain and maintain your curb appeal with Cruddy Cans trash can cleaning service.

About Cruddy Cans:

Cruddy Cans are the number one maintenance service in Craven County for trash cans, recycle bins, and dumpster enclosures that need cleaning. We have numerous commercial clients who hire us to work on quarterly service intervals to comply with trash disposal codes. Call our five-star customer hotline today, or visit the website, and discover what sets us apart from other trash clean-up services in Craven County.

