Troika Media Collaborates with Unimás on Network Rebrand

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Troika Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:TRKA) ("TMG" or "Company"), a brand consultancy and marketing innovations company that provides integrated branding and marketing solutions for global brands, announced that it has, in collaboration with Unimás, the American Spanish language television network owned by Univision Communications, completed a network rebrand to better reflect the evolution of the audience and content that make up Unimás today.

To view the rebrand sizzle reel, click on the following link: https://vimeo.com/644928193 or to view the Case Study on the rebrand, click on the following link: https://www.troika.tv/work/unimas-case-study/

It has been seven years since Troika and Unimás collaborated on the previous network rebrand, the longest-running identity on their air. For 2021, the intent was to create an evolution of the existing brand. However, Unimás found that the audience and the programming had shifted significantly enough to warrant a completely new look and attitude. Troika and Unimás set out to create a rebrand that would reflect the significant change to both. The result was a completely transformed visual identity, one that became current with the evolution of the channel and reconnects with the people and content that make up Unimás. This was accomplished in large part by moving from a dark and completely graphic design to one that incorporated people, with added motion, color, energy, and a human side to the brand.

“Unimás has been a valued client for many years, and we are delighted to be expanding our relationship and for being chosen as an integral partner in the transformation of its network brand. This new visual identity is in lockstep with a vibrant and thrilling brand,” said Robert Machinist, Troika’s Chairman and CEO.

Troika Media Group is an end-to-end brand solutions company that creates both near-term and long-term value for global brands in entertainment, sports and consumer products. Applying emerging technology, data science, and world-class creative, TMG helps brands deepen engagement with audiences and fans throughout the consumer journey and builds brand equity. Clients include Apple, Hulu, Riot Games, Belvedere Vodka, Unilever, UFC, Peloton, CNN, HBO, ESPN, Wynn Resorts and Casinos, Tiffany & Co., IMAX, Netflix, Sony, Yahoo and Coca-Cola. For more information, visit www.thetmgrp.com

