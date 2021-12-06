Point 32 Investment Partners Launches with Support of LPL Strategic Wealth Services

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq: LPLA) today announced that financial advisor Brian Nydegger has launched a new independent practice, Point 32 Investment Partners, through affiliation with LPL Financial’s Strategic Wealth Services model designed to support the unique needs of breakaway advisors. Brian and his team reported having served approximately $420 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*. They join LPL from RBC Wealth Management.

The launch of Point 32 represents the culmination of years of consideration and planning for Brian and his father, Richard Nydegger. They worked together since Brian graduated college in 1996, and planned to be partners in their new firm. They had many discussions about the vision for Point 32—a place where they could run their business the way they felt was best for their clients. But sadly, Richard passed away in May.

“The ability to work alongside my dad for 25 years is a true blessing. He was my mentor, my sounding board, and we never had one argument over the business,” Brian said. “It is an honor to carry on his legacy and fulfill his dream to truly take care of clients and prioritize their needs.”

Based in Westhampton, N.Y., the Point 32 team also includes Corrine Heaney, director of client services, and Sean Sullivan, client services associate. They work primarily with high-net-worth individuals and small businesses to provide the service, solutions and strategies needed to help create, preserve and transfer wealth. The team is also highly committed to socially responsible investing.

As they sought a new partner for their independent practice, Brian said LPL stood out because of its size, scale and the additional layer of support from the LPL Strategic Wealth Services offering. He stated, “I wanted freedom and independence to operate on my own terms, but I didn’t want the added responsibility for office operations, such as payroll, technology set up or building out the office. LPL Strategic Wealth Services is a turnkey model that not only helps with the initial startup, but also provides us with dedicated team members to strategically support my business, leaving me with more time to focus on my clients, children and community outreach.”

Committed support from LPL Strategic Wealth Services

In addition to leveraging LPL’s integrated wealth management platform and sophisticated resources needed to run a thriving practice, the LPL Strategic Wealth Services model delivers ongoing, personalized support for daily operations and long-term business management. Early in the journey, Strategic Wealth Services bridges the transition to independence by providing the team with dedicated support and services to launch their practice, including real estate build out, brand development, technology setup and HR support. Once the transition is complete, the value shifts to the ongoing strategic, administrative, marketing and CFO support that allows advisors to stay focused on the enduring needs of their clients, culture and evolution of their practice.

In launching the new business, the team chose the name Point 32 to signify the compass rose, which represents spiritual direction, awakening and discovery. “It connotes the freedom to run our business the way we feel is best for our clients,” Brian said. “The compass gives you the ability to go anywhere while changing and adjusting your course, ultimately guiding you to your destination—just as Point 32 Investment Partners guides their clients through their investment decisions.”

Growing up near the water, a deep love of offshore and inshore fishing led Brian to an acute awareness of the environment and the importance of ethical and green investing. Another passion close to his heart is helping clients overcome obstacles they might face while dealing with mental health and substance abuse disorders. He proudly serves as a member of the board directors for our Lady of the Hamptons Catholic School board in Southampton, N.Y. representing St. Rosalie's Parish.

Scott Posner, LPL executive vice president, Business Development, said, “We are honored to welcome Brian and the Point 32 team to the LPL community. We are inspired by Brian’s passion to carry out his father’s legacy and vision, and we are committed to supporting the team with a dedicated and fully integrated team for each step of their journey. We will continue to leverage our scale to make investments in innovative capabilities and robust business resources designed to help our advisors thrive. We look forward to an exciting journey ahead with Point 32 Investment Partners.”

More on Point 32 Investment Partners.

Advisors, find an LPL business development representative near you.

About LPL Financial:

LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader** in the markets we serve, supporting more than 19,000 financial advisors, 800 institution-based investment programs and 450 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

*Based on prior business and represents assets that would have been custodied at LPL Financial, rather than third-party custodians. Reported assets and client numbers have not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial.

** Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2020 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2021); No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2020-2021 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report); Fortune 500 Company as of June 2021

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

Point 32 Investment Management and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc