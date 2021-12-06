Artisan Furniture Comes Up with a Novel Supply Chain Solution for Dropship and Wholesale Furniture

London, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world has seen a lot of change since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and things still aren’t quite back to normal thanks to new variants emerging. The pandemic’s far-reaching, lingering effects are still being felt in the furniture industry and many others, with particular anxiety over the current supply chain crisis. Shuttered factories, lack of workers and a shortage in vessels have all threatened to stretch supply chains to breaking point as businesses scramble to adapt.

Artisan Furniture has managed to pull through all the chaos and adapt to a new normal. The innovative team at Artisan Furniture have come up with a novel solution for dealing with all supply chain issues caused by the pandemic. They are still determined to thrive and help communities to thrive by supplying dropship and wholesale furniture to clients directly from their talented artisans.

A creative supply chain solution

Artisan Furniture has spent some time during lockdowns watching the supply chain crisis grow worse and coming up with a solution that can help the company, its artisans and wider communities to weather the storm of the pandemic. Though the company is based in Westminster, UK, it has its own factory based in Jaipur, India. This has meant getting creative when it comes to supply chain logistics during the pandemic.

The team have come up with an innovative solution that involves helping the company’s creative artisans set up crafting stations in their local villages and towns. This not only brings jobs back into local communities, but also insulates the company from pandemic-based disruptions. These smaller scale units scattered around the Indian desert state of Rajasthan have continued to flourish and craft handmade products for clients who are based thousands of miles away, all while continuing a century old handcrafting tradition that can only really be realised on the local level.

Ultimately, Artisan Furniture has overcome adversity by giving more power to the talented artisans, helping local communities to thrive, and ensuring clients receive their handmade products without hassle or inconvenience.

Founded on compassion

Artisan Furniture’s huge range of premium handcrafted products only exists because of the hundreds of artisans that the company employs – indirectly and indirectly – in the desert state of Rajasthan, India. These highly skilled artisans harbor decades of talent and knowledge about handcrafted arts.

Artisan Furniture was founded on the idea of “3 Cs”: community, compassion and cognisance. The Artisan team are on a mission to connect disadvantaged yet skilled artisans with businesses, creating opportunities for direct sourcing and reviving struggling communities.

Artisan Furniture’s dropship furniture programme gives each and every talented artisan the freedom to craft products using techniques they know best and allows retailers to ship these products directly to their client’s doorstep. This means that, by buying an Artisan product, you not only get a stunning piece of furniture delivered at your convenience, but you will also be helping to rebuild and support communities across the world! Get in touch with the Artisan team today or browse the website to find out more.

About Artisan Furniture:

Artisan Furniture is the trading name for Global Vision Direct Limited. Artisan Furniture is a British company based in Westminster, City of London with their own factory based in Jaipur, India where all the trade furniture and other products are shipped out from.

To find out more about the company, please visit https://www.artisanfurniture.net/. If you have any queries, please call +44 800 6894 736 or email tech@artisanfurniture.net.

https://thenewsfront.com/artisan-furniture-comes-up-with-a-novel-supply-chain-solution-for-dropship-and-wholesale-furniture/