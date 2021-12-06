Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

| Source: Pandora A/S Pandora A/S

Copenhagen V, DENMARK

On 14 September 2021, Pandora announced an increased share buyback programme, cf. Company announcement no. 650. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation).
                                                                                                                                                      
The purpose of the programme is to reduce Pandora’s share capital and to meet obligations arising from company incentive programmes.

Under the programme Pandora will repurchase shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 3.5 billion. The programme commenced on 18 August 2021, cf. Company Announcement no. 644, and will conclude no later than 4 February 2022.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

  Number of shares

Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 

Accumulated, latest  announcement

 2,434,001   2,076,639,455
29 November 2021  32,800  832.26  27,298,285
30 November 2021  83,000  818.40  67,927,026
1 December 2021  46,088  812.94  37,466,581
2 December 2021  81,000  828.60  67,116,260
3 December 2021  12,072  842.54  10,171,124
Accumulated under the programme 2,688,961   2,286,618,730

With the transactions stated above, Pandora owns a total of 3,617,346 treasury shares, corresponding to 3.62% of the Company’s share capital.

In accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, all transactions related to the share buyback programme are presented in detailed form in the spread sheet attached to this Company Announcement.

Attachments


Attachments

Pandora_Company Announcement_No_674 Appendix_Company_Announcement_No_674 Appendix_Company_Announcement_No_674