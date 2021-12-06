On 14 September 2021, Pandora announced an increased share buyback programme, cf. Company announcement no. 650. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation).



The purpose of the programme is to reduce Pandora’s share capital and to meet obligations arising from company incentive programmes.

Under the programme Pandora will repurchase shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 3.5 billion. The programme commenced on 18 August 2021, cf. Company Announcement no. 644, and will conclude no later than 4 February 2022.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

Number of shares



Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK



Accumulated, latest announcement



2,434,001 2,076,639,455 29 November 2021 32,800 832.26 27,298,285 30 November 2021 83,000 818.40 67,927,026 1 December 2021 46,088 812.94 37,466,581 2 December 2021 81,000 828.60 67,116,260 3 December 2021 12,072 842.54 10,171,124 Accumulated under the programme 2,688,961 2,286,618,730

With the transactions stated above, Pandora owns a total of 3,617,346 treasury shares, corresponding to 3.62% of the Company’s share capital.

In accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, all transactions related to the share buyback programme are presented in detailed form in the spread sheet attached to this Company Announcement.

Attachments