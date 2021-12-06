Urbanimmersive Acquires Virtual Access Tours

English French

SAINT-HUBERT, Quebec, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbanimmersive Inc. (“Urbanimmersive”, the “Company” or “UI”) (TSX VENTURE: UI) (OTCQB: UBMRF) is pleased to announce having completed the acquisition of all the limited partnership interests of the real estate photography agency Virtual Access Tours LP ('VAT') for a purchase price of $CAD 961k ($449k paid in cash and $513k paid through the immediate issuance of 585,829 shares of the Company at a price of $0.875 per share) plus contingent share payments (earn-outs) totaling up to $US 450k, with up to $US 225k payable in 12 months and up to $US 225k payable in 24 months, both share payments being conditional on VAT minimum revenue growth milestones to be met over the next two years. All shares issued today are subject to a 12-month lock-up period until December 3rd, 2022.



This new acquisition reaches a new milestone in the Company’s growth plan with its first real estate photography full-service business acquired in the United States. VAT, a client of Urbanimmersive, founded in 2004 and based in Jackson, New Jersey, is a well-established and well-known full-service real estate marketing firm offering state-of-the-art photography and virtual tours, automated marketing systems, web site designs, floor plans and myriad of other marketing services to help realtors market themselves and their listings better. VAT is strategically located in between high-density regions of New York City and Philadelphia. VAT revenues for its last fiscal year were totaling $US 559k.

"We are proud of having acquired Virtual Access Tours, a long-standing client of Urbanimmersive which is a strong promotor of our 3D marketing solutions, including UiMeet3D, and to welcome Michael and Cathy Basch, former owners of VAT to our team. This strategic acquisition also opens up new growth and cross-selling opportunities in the North-Eastern US territory”, said Ghislain Lemire, President and CEO of Urbanimmersive.

"We are delighted to join the Urbanimmersive Group, a leader in real estate 3D marketing solutions which shall enhance our marketing product offering with their innovative 3D solutions and assist us in growing our business further”, said Michael Basch, President of Virtual Access Tours.

About Virtual Access Tours

Virtual Access Tours, founded in 2004, is a full-service real estate photography service based in the state of New Jersey, having completed over 2,000 photo shoots in the past year. To learn more, visit https://www.virtualaccesstours.com/.

About Urbanimmersive

Urbanimmersive develops and commercializes real estate photography technologies and services focused on redefining industry visual content standards. The Company all-in-one platform enables high-volume photography businesses to increase operational productivity delivering feature-rich 3D tours and floor plans, leading-edge property websites and high-resolution AI-indexed images. The Company operating segments include software (SaaS), 360 camera hardware and, in a growing number of North American cities, technology-powered real estate photography service business units leading the industry photo-shoots standards transformation.

