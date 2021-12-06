Food Extrusion Market Global Forecast to 2028: CAGR of 7.11% is Forecast, with Market Set to Reach $118.63 Billion by 2028: Vantage Market Research (VMR)

WASHINGTON, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global food extrusion market size is expected to reach USD 118.63 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.11% during the forecast period of 2021-2028 report has been added to VantageMarketResearch.com's offering.



The food extrusion market growth is attributed to factors such as, influence of busy lifestyles in emerging economies, increasing demand for convenience product type options, and changing trend towards snacking. Also, the rising population, increasing demand for processed food, and advanced automated food processing equipment; among other, are some of other factors that are anticipated to fuel the market growth; in near future over the forecast period, states Vantage Market Research in a report, titled “Food Extrusion Market By Product Type (Savoury snacks, Breakfast cereals, Breads, Flours & Starches, Textured protein, Functional ingredients, Other product types, By Extruder (Single screw extruder, Twin screw extruder, Contra-twin screw extruder), By Process (Cold extrusion, Hot extrusion), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028): The market size stood at USD 68.32 Billion in 2020.

Browse through 28 Tables & 75 Figures spread over 165+ Pages

Market Overview:

Increase in Demand for Processed Foods and Advanced Equipment

The major factor driving the food extrusion market are, high demand for food extrusion in emerging economies such as India, China, Thailand, Indonesia, among others across the globe. Rising population across the globe have led companies to focus on improving the technology of food processing. Also, along with increasing population the demand for processed food is increasing tremendously. The surge is attributed to influence of busy lifestyles as processed foods can save the time as well as efforts.

Changing Trend towards Snacking

Rapid pace of changing trend towards snacking is anticipated to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Owing to the changing trend towards snacking, the demand for processed foods, convenience product type options, and maximum quality product with cheapest cost is increasing. The huge gap between supply and demand for such products is compelling the companies to increase production of foods and invest more money for improving the technology regarding the food processing equipment in intension of increasing of production of products.

Also, owing to COVID-19 pandemic the demand for processed hygienic foods, bakery items among others; increasing tremendously, which is likely to boost the food extrusion market growth over the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19:

The present epidemic has affected every market in the world. Many businesses, including the worldwide food extrusion Market, have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. To battle the epidemic, the government and nations have implemented a number of strict measures, including lockdown and adjustments to a number of industrial rules, in order to assist various enterprises in remaining competitive. The paper includes a full breakdown of the pre- and post-pandemic effect analysis. During the COVID-19 situation, the market is projected to gradually gain traction by implementing strategic plans.

Regional Analysis :

Europe Dominates the Food Extrusion Market

Europe is anticipated to hold the largest share for food extrusion market. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at fastest CAGR over the forecast period of 2021-2028. The emerging economies such as India and China are estimated to be the leading countries in this region. China is projected to hold the largest share in Asia Pacific and expected to grow at hasty CAGR over the forecast period.

List of Prominent Players in the Food extrusion Market:

Sr. No. Companies Headquarters 1) Bühler Uzwil, Switzerland 2) Akron Tool & Die OH, US 3) Baker Perkins Peterborough, UK 4) Coperion Stuttgart, Germany 5) GEA Düsseldorf 6) Triott Group Moerkapelle, Netherlands 7) Flexicon PA, US 8) Groupe Legris Industries Brussels, Belgium 9) The Bonnot Company OH,US 10) American Extrusion International IL,US

Recent Developments in the Industry:

On July 2021, Flexicon Corporation Pty Ltd increased the manufacturing and sales operation to double size. It will make certain the company’s growth in Asia Pacific. On April 2021, Givaudan and Buhler cooperatively started the APAC Protein Innovation Centre which is located at Givaudan Woodlands site, Singapore. This centre is run by experts from both companies. Also, it is connected to a vast network of R&D innovation centres in Switzerland and other key hubs across the region. His will help company to have collaborative and sustainable future for food.

This report provides details about prevalence, incidence, distribution of patients, and average price of treatment, market & technological trends and new product developments of Food extrusion Market.

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2028 USD 118.63 billion Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 7.11% Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2019 Forecast Years 2021 – 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type (Revenue: USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Savoury snacks

Breakfast cereals

Breads

Flours & Starches

Textured protein

Functional ingredients

Other product types By Extruder (Revenue: USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Single screw extruder

Twin screw extruder

Contra-twin screw extruder By Process (Revenue: USD Million, 2016 - 2028) Cold extrusion

Hot extrusion Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin

America, and Middle East & Africa, and

Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France,

Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea,

Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South

Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities,

Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis,

value chain analysis, regulatory landscape,

market attractiveness analysis by segments

and region, company market share analysis,

and COVID-19 impact analysis.

