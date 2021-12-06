Jerome Baker Designs and FDCTech Collaborate to Bring Luxury Glass Digital Art to Global Crypto Audience

Irvine, CA, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FDCTech, Inc. ("FDC" or the "Company," OTCQB: FDCT ), a fully integrated financial technology company with a full suite of digital financial services solutions, today announced a collaboration agreement to create the NFT Venture where Jerome Baker Designs will create unique digital art pieces and corresponding physical assets on the Ethereum blockchain. The partnership will commence with an upcoming release of original works developed by its founder Jason Harris, who has created the most unique and rare luxury artwork on the bongs, bubblers, and pipes.



The story of Jerome Baker Designs began when founder Jason Harris was blessed enough to apprentice under Bob Snodgrass, Godfather of artistic hard glass and founder of the modern pipe-making industry. Jerome Baker Designs was recently named one of the top ten glassblowers in the United States by the Cannabis News Update. Jerome Baker Designs won the 2018 High Times Cannabis Cup for " Best Glass" in Sanoma county and was runner up in "Best Glass" in the Sacramento 2018 High Times Cannabis Cup. Jerome Baker Designs pieces have been custom-made for global artists like Santana, Snoop Dogg, George Clooney, George Clinton, 311, Sublime/Skunk Records, Widespread Panic, Grateful Dead, Rita Marley, DMB, Phish, Slayer, and DRI.

The Company will provide the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Platform to mint and issue the NFTs where collectors can purchase the Jerome Baker Designs drops through online silent auctions, global offers, and open editions. The Company expects to launch the Platform in the early part of the first quarter, ending on March 31, 2022.

"We, at JBD, passionately believe in the future of a blockchain-crypto-driven digital art world and the ultimate democratization and distribution of authentic and protected digital assets. We're excited to collaborate with FDC as they have a proven track record in building successful customized trading technology", said Jason Harris, Founder, and President of Jerome Baker Designs.

Imran Firoz, Founder, CFO, and NFT Team Leader for the Company, said, "We are thrilled that Jerome Baker Designs has entered the NFT space with FDC. It is exciting to work with such a well-established iconic brand that has made modern artistic glass and pipe-making a highly desirable collectible art collection. Our Company and Jerome Baker Designs are committed to creating authentic digital and physical art pieces to showcase Jason Harris' unique and rare work on the NFT platform, where collectors can seamlessly buy, sell, and store digital art and collectibles."

FDCTech, Inc.

FDCTech, formerly known as Forex Development Corporation, is a fully integrated financial technology company. FDC delivers trading platform, back-office, liquidity, dealing desk, and prime brokerage solutions to forex market participants seeking access to retail and institutional spot forex markets.

Jerome Baker Designs

Jerome Baker Designs (JBD) is a leading award-winning artistic flameworking and pipe-making lifestyle brand under the tutelage of its founder Jason Harris. JBD has made exclusive luxury and functional glass art installations pieces for several global public figures and celebrities, with collections sold in North America, Europe, and Australia. More information is available on JBD's Instagram page.

