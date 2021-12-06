AMARIN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Amarin Corporation PLC and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Amarin Corporation PLC (“Amarin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMRN) in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Amarin securities between December 5, 2018 and June 21, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until December 20, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Amarin and its senior executives made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there was an increasingly high risk that certain of Amarin’s patents would be invalidated; (2) once the District Court invalidated certain of Amarin’s patents, there was little to no chance of reversing that ruling; (3) Amarin’s litigation was preventing it from effectuating a successful takeover; and (4) Amarin was downplaying the true threat the ongoing ANDA litigation posed to the Company's business and future prospects.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Amarin shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.

