Integrity Applications, Inc. Expands U.S. Operations with the hiring of James P. Thrower, PhD, as Vice President of Engineering

Wilmington, DE and Or Yehuda, Israel, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrity Applications, Inc. (www.integrity-app.com) (OTCQB: IGAP), innovator of GlucoTrack®, a non-invasive device for measuring glucose levels in people with Type 2 diabetes and prediabetes, announced today that James P. Thrower, PhD, has joined the Company’s executive team as Vice President of Engineering, effective immediately.



James brings over 15 years of diverse medical device experience as a seasoned engineering and global product development leader with a track record of successfully leading large healthcare technology-focused projects across multiple geographies from prototype design through clinical trials and FDA submissions. His engineering expertise spans electrical, mechanical, software, algorithm design, and artificial intelligence. At Integrity, he will migrate innovations from Integrity’s advanced technologies team in Israel through the product development and regulatory processes in preparation for manufacturing and commercial launch.

James joins the Company from Sterling Medical Devices, a medical device design and development firm where he focused on product development, software and system development, risk assessment and FDA quality assurance. Previously, he served in leadership roles at Mindray DS USA Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Shenzhen exchange listed Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., including as Director of Product Development and Director of Next Generation Monitoring. Prior to that, James served as Senior Software and Electrical Engineer at continuous glucose monitoring company, DexCom. James earned his bachelor’s degree in both Electrical Engineering and Computer Engineering, as well as his PhD and MSc in Electrical Engineering from North Carolina State University. He is a published author in numerous industry publications and is a named inventor on over 120 patents.

“I have known James for many years since our work together at DexCom, and I am thrilled to welcome him to the Company” said Paul V. Goode, President and Chief Operating Officer. “I have no doubt that his talent and expertise will be incredibly valuable to us as we continue building our US team and on our mission of bringing GlucoTrack to market.”

About GlucoTrack®

GlucoTrack® is a truly non-invasive monitoring device that rapidly measures and displays an individual’s glucose level in about a minute without finger pricking or any pain. GlucoTrack® features an ear clip with sensors that clips to the earlobe and measures the user’s glucose level using innovative and patented sensor technologies. The measured signals are analyzed using a proprietary algorithm and then a calculated glucose level is displayed on a small handheld device the size of a small mobile phone. The glucose results are stored in the device and used to estimate HbA1c level using a proprietary algorithm. The device can also display glucose values graphically, enabling the user to monitor glucose levels over time.

About Integrity Applications, Inc.

Integrity Applications, Inc. (OTCQB: IGAP) was founded in 2001 and is focused on the design, development, and commercialization of non-invasive glucose monitoring technologies for people with type 2 diabetes and prediabetes. The Company has developed GlucoTrack®, a proprietary non-invasive glucose monitoring device designed to obtain glucose level measurements in about a minute without the pain, incremental cost, difficulty, or discomfort of conventional invasive finger stick devices. Integrity Applications Inc. is a Delaware corporation, with headquarters in the United States and an R&D site in Ashdod, Israel. For more information, please visit http://www.integrity-app.com/ and http://www.glucotrack.com/.

