GGTOOR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended December 4, 2021

THOMASVILLE, GA, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces GGToor started off the month of December strong! We crowned winners for 5 events battling it out for a combined total of over $2,000 in prizing, and just these 5 events alone drew a combined total of over 1,100 player registrations and over 10,000 unique Twitch viewers watching the action unfold!



In the first stage of this weekend's Minion Masters event, Nataraja brought some decks rarely seen in the meta in recent times, doing well with both a Dragon's nest deck archetype as well as a deck featuring Shield Captain Avea! Our last two champions, dragoN and Deathshoott, found themselves sent to the lower bracket during the first stage, with Nerzl scoring an unexpected win with a Slither / Morelia deck against DeathShoott, and dragoN was defeated by the power of his namesake, at the hands of Nataraja using his Dragon's nest along with a powerful King Puff / Azali deck.

DeathShoott had won our last two events, and SeT had come in second place for the last THREE events, but both of these streaks were broken, with neither making it to the Grand Finals this weekend! Instead, we found Nerzl facing off against Nataraja for the top prize! Knowing that Nerzl had been playing his Slither deck all day, Nataraja opened with a counter picked Stormbringer deck and took game 1. Nerzl leveled the series sticking with his Slither deck and defeating Nataraja's Diona / Avea deck in game 2. While there was no Dragon’s Nest to be seen in the Grand Finals, Nataraja did show the power of Azali and King Puff to take the next game and earn a 2 to 1 lead and then taking a page out of Nerzl's book, he secured the victory with a Slither based Milloween deck of his own!

The JukaBowl December Event brought out the big guns once again. Scores in the 130+ range meaning teams were averaging 34 kills for all three of their best games submitted which is something on the top .01% of teams can do in Apex Legends. For anybody who thinks it might be easy to come and win a JukaBowl, one would challenge them to attempt it.

We had 283 players register for this weekend's Magic The Gathering tournament, showing there is a growing interest for this game in our player base. The meta of this tournament saw Mono-White Aggro as the favorite choice to bring (including our defending champion, Andre Cantagalli,) along with other well-designed choices including Izzet run by Scott McNamara, and of course, YuuSuKeSaWaBe piloting Orzov to the finals.

In an unexpected twist of events, the longest game of the tournament was a mirror match of mono-white aggro. Usually, aggro mirrors end pretty quickly; with both players getting land flooded, it took quite a while for one player to finally earn an advantage and close out the game. Fans particularly enjoyed watching the Orzov control deck featuring the passive ability of Lolith, as well as Edgar, Charmed Groom, creating an endless loop of producing tokens over time to build an overwhelming advantage, and the army of Tokens ultimately paved the path to the top 4! In the grand finals, mono-white was able to fulfill its destiny, defeating the Izzet Epiphany deck and enabling Merked 456 to claim the title of GGToor MTG Arena Champion!

Also, this weekend's Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links event featured the debut of a new meta! The former best deck, Harpies, took a big hit with the most recent ban list, shaking up the meta, and leaving many players scrambling to figure out the new "best deck" in the format. Though several players still experimented with Harpies and saw some degree of success, many more players fell back on Melodious, a deck that often fought for the title of "2nd best" tournament deck last meta. The swarm of Melodious proved too much for the two-time GGtoor x DLE winning deck, Destiny HERO, to manage - but Water Xyz and Gaia kept pace. When the dust settled, Melodious, Water Xyz, and Gaia took 5 of the Top 8 spots.

The big spotlight however went to the newly released Cyber Dragon Xyz deck. Kitos defied all odds to not only be the ONE Cyber Dragon player out of 17(!) to make Top 64, but to also continue the march all the way to the grand finals! The audience was shocked to see Kitos take down a gauntlet of Melodious, which is considered to have a heavy advantage against his deck. Unfortunately, Kitos's Cinderella story ended at the hands of Magnets, earning Ramon R. the championship!

The future of eSports will largely be mobile, which will further reduce barriers for mobile-first countries and mobile-first audiences, allowing even more gamers and fans to pour in. The core gamers are typically defined as players being between the ages of 18–35, mostly male, and mobile gaming is set to make up 45% of the total global games market in 2021. But the equalizer is mobile games because they bring a skew of more female gamers to the equation, 63% female in fact, and this includes the mobile hyper casual and casual gamers segment. With the emergence of more female, casual gamers playing in competitive games, the industry looks poised for a more inclusive future, and thus, a much bigger market to reach. Banking on these trends in the industry will give GGtoor a leg up in bringing more participants to our platform to play; we believe that total inclusion is the future.

