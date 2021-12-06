Highatus - Handcrafted Cannabis Confections Debuts in California

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highatus, a California-based premium brand of flavorful, thoughtfully crafted cannabis confections is delighted to announce its first creation: Hightatus Sour Gummies.



Highatus is brought to you by the makers of Cannabiotix (CBX) , a California legacy brand best known for producing award-winning indoor cannabis with more than 20 years of cultivation experience.

“Highatus is a line of edible products that we are extremely excited to bring to market. We’ve spent the last year perfecting each recipe and ingredient to create the most delicious and consistent product possible for our customers,” said Neema Samari, Co-Founder and CEO of CBX and Highatus. “We’re all about providing the best overall customer experience so we made sure that we’ll be delivering the tastiest gummies on the market with the same top-level branding, packaging, and marketing people expect from us.”

We all need to take a break, disconnect, recharge & relax - we all need a Highatus. The brand was founded around the idea that disconnecting and taking relaxation breaks are vital for recharging and living life to the fullest extent.



The handcrafted sour gummies are vegan, gluten-free, non-gmo and available in California dispensaries. Each box contains 10 gummies which are carefully infused with a customized formulation for consistent, highly targeted edibles you can rely on.

The exceedingly yummy flavors include:

Pomberry: Designed to assist with rest and relaxation to maximize your beauty sleep, this flavor is infused with a 5:1 blend of THC and CBN.

Watermelon: Intended for those seeking a tranquil escape full of inspiration and calm.

Pineapple: A balanced formula for those that like having the flexibility to enjoy edibles at any time.

L'Orange: This mouth-watering citrus flavor is fueled by an energizing THC blend that makes for a tasty, invigorating, and creative high.

Green Apple: Infused with CBD and THC, this flavor was created to promote healing and aid with the everyday stresses of life.



“We know customers want reliable and luxurious high-quality cannabis edibles, and we’re thrilled to launch Highatus so we can meet that demand. These sour gummies are game-changers and it’s just the beginning,” said Eran Haroni, Owner.



Catch Highatus along with CBX in exhibitor action on December 8 and 9 at the Hall of Flowers in Palm Springs, Calif., booth #B225.

About Highatus: Highatus offers a premium selection of high-quality cannabis edibles, delivering a flavor and experience that will transport your body and mind to new heights. We all need to disconnect on occasion to recharge & relax, take a break, and enjoy a Highatus on us!



About Cannabiotix (CBX): Cannabiotix (often stylized CBX) is a California legacy brand, best known for producing award-winning indoor cannabis flower. At CBX, we hold the cannabis plant above everything else and have an immense appreciation for its unique qualities and medical benefits. Our team of industry veterans has been operating since the days when the trade was primarily underground and collecting an archive of mind-blowing genetics consisting of rare heirloom classics, new school exotics, and CBX in-house creations.

