SaaS Startup is Revolutionizing the Real Estate Industry With Its Easy-to-Use Platform

BARTLETT, Ill., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Listings On Demand is a new service launched by Source Hero that offers hyper-targeted listing opportunities to real estate agents. It provides access to their software platform and dedicated sales team that works with agent-specific criteria tailored for them--allowing the agent to focus their time and energy where it matters most: selling homes. The company launched this program in response to the growing need for more agents and brokers who are able to take advantage of the ever-changing market.

The turn-key platform leaves nothing to chance by offering an easy way to connect, follow-up, and manage clients all in one dashboard. Industry-specific campaigns, appointment calendars, and mobile app functionality for on-the-go agents are some of the core tools provided on the platform. Additionally, Source Hero provides 1 on 1 white-glove support to ensure every client's needs are met.

Source Hero knows how important it is for agents to maintain an edge over their competition. The company's goal is for the service to not only help businesses grow but also provide another way for agents who are struggling financially to gain leverage in today's market. Source Hero's team has helped over 300 hundred agents reach 6 figures in earnings and they're on a mission to help over 1000 agents boast 6+ figures in under 12 months. Agents from all major brokerages including, but not limited to: Keller Williams, ReMax, Coldwell Banker, Compass, and Century One are excited about the new service and are raving about what the program has to offer.

I ran 5 campaigns simaltaneously when I launched with you all and you guys are unanimously our favorite. - Current client of Source Hero Team

Source Hero is transforming the housing industry for the better.

For more information please contact the Source Hero Team at: support@sourcehero.co , or visit their website at: https://www.sourcehero.co

