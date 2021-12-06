Clearfield Elects Industry Veterans Carol Wirsbinski and Walter Jones, Jr. to the Board of Directors

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD), the specialist in fiber management for communication service providers, has elected telecommunications industry veterans Carol Wirsbinski and Walter Jones, Jr. to the board of directors, effective December 3, 2021. With these elections, Clearfield’s board composition expands to eight total directors, seven of whom are independent.



Carol Wirsbinski

Wirsbinski brings to Clearfield more than 30 years of experience operationalizing both strategy and vision within the telecommunications industry. She has a proven track record of building successful organizations through transformational growth, particularly in the community broadband market. Wirsbinski currently serves as an independent director on the board of Somos Inc., a rapidly evolving technology company that serves as the administrator and registry for toll free numbers issued in North America. Wirsbinski was previously Chief Operating Officer of Hickory Tech Corporation/Enventis (now Consolidated Communications Inc., CCI), an integrated communication service provider. Under Wirsbinski’s leadership, Hickory Tech/Enventis doubled its revenue and transformed into a leading provider of carrier and commercial business in the Midwest. Wirsbinski also served as Chief Sales Officer of Consolidated Communications, where she led commercial and carrier sales.

Wirsbinski holds a Bachelor of Business Administration with concentration in marketing from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. She is an active member of the National Association of Corporate Directors, NACD and the Private Directors Association (PDA).

Walter Jones, Jr.

Jones brings to Clearfield nearly three decades of experience in the information communications industry. Over his career working for Tier One operators, Jones established significant expertise in network operations and fiber-focused enterprise transformations. He spent three decades at Verizon in a range of management positions, including most recently as Vice President of Network Transformation, where he oversaw the wireline transformation from copper to fiber for the entire enterprise. Prior to that, he was Region President of Network Operations at Verizon, where he managed field operations and sales. He also served as Area Vice President of Network Operations for Verizon Wireless, where he managed all wireless network planning, construction, and maintenance for the West Coast region.

Jones holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering and Operations Research from the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University and holds a Master of Business Administration from the College of William and Mary.

“Carol and Walter each bring a wealth of industry experience and unique insights into key areas of Clearfield’s growth strategy,” said Ronald Roth, Chairman of the Clearfield Board of Directors. “We are excited to be adding their talent to our Board and we look forward to leveraging their expertise during this period of transformational growth within the broadband industry.”

About Clearfield, Inc.

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection, and delivery products for communications networks. Our “fiber to anywhere” platform serves the unique requirements of leading incumbent local exchange carriers (traditional carriers), competitive local exchange carriers (alternative carriers), and MSO/Cable TV companies, while also catering to the broadband needs of the utility/municipality, enterprise, data center and military markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Clearfield deploys more than a million fiber ports each year. For more information, visit www.SeeClearfield.com.

