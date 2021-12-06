Arctic Researchers and Experts Gather Virtually for the ArcticNet Annual Scientific Meeting 2021

English French

QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ArcticNet is thrilled to host its 17th Annual Scientific Meeting (ASM2021) virtually from December 6-10, 2021. The ASM2021 welcomes researchers, students, Inuit, Northerners, policymakers and stakeholders from across the North to address the numerous environmental, social, economic and political challenges and opportunities emerging from climate change and modernization in the Arctic.



As one of the largest Arctic research gatherings in the world, the ASM2021 is the hub for Arctic and northern research excellence and knowledge sharing in Canada. This year, renowned researchers from all fields of northern research will showcase results, projects and lessons learned across five expert plenary panels, with 23 world-class plenary speakers, 56 topical sessions, 200 oral presentations and over 150 research posters. Presentations come from a range of academic, government, Northern, and Indigenous and Inuit researchers and experts. This conference is an opportunity to hear the stories of research leaders in the context of a rapidly changing Arctic.

The ASM2021 also creates space to celebrate research innovation, inclusion, and excellence through its Award Ceremony. Awards will be on Friday, December 10 starting at 12:30PM including from:

Student Poster Awards, sponsored by Oceans Networks Canada, Canadian Science Publishing and Sentinel North The David Thomas Student Poster Award in Climate Change Research, sponsored by Lighthouse Brewing The Inuit Partnership of Excellence Award and the Inuit Recognition Award The Polar Knowledge Canada Northern Science Award and Centenary Medal The ArcticNet Student Association and APECS Canada Mentorship Award



Quick Facts

WHAT: ArcticNet Annual Scientific Meeting 2021

WHERE: Hosted virtually: conference platform

WHO: The complete list of presenters is available on our website and the conference platform.

1000+ attendees

297 (29%) Northerners

271 Students

17 countries

WHEN: December 6-10, 2021

9:30AM to 5:30PM EST December 6

10:30 AM to 4:15 PM EST December 7 to 9

10:45 AM to 2:00PM on Friday.



Quotes

“The ArcticNet Annual Scientific Meeting is the central hub for Arctic and northern research excellence and knowledge sharing in Canada. This week brings together the Arctic research community to foster collaboration, share research results, and celebrate Arctic research excellence.”

Dr. Christine Barnard, Executive Director, ArcticNet



“ArcticNet is working hard to ensure that Canada remains a global leader in Arctic science, but that we do it our way. And our way includes full recognition of self-determination in research and Indigenous leadership in research.”

Dr. Jackie Dawson, Co-Scientific Director, ArcticNet



« C’est impossible de travailler seul dans l’Arctique. La collaboration au sein d’un réseau vaut bien plus que la somme des parties qui le composent. ArcticNet représente un véritable réseau arctique pancanadien et cette conférence rassemble le réseau d'une manière importante. »

Dr. Philippe Archambault, Co-Scientific Director, ArcticNet



“We’ve been really pleased to see the development of the relationship between the academic and scientific community, government, industry, and Inuit on a shared path toward Inuit self-determination in research, and a shared path towards all Arctic science.”

Natan Obed, President of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami Canada



“Cette réunion a lieu à un moment crucial dans les efforts déployés pour atténuer les effets des changement climatiques. Je n’ai pas besoin de vous dire que le Nord devra faire face, et a déjà fait face aux répercussions des changement climatique plus que toute autre région du pays”

The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs

