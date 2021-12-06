The request to delist the shares of AUGA group, AB from trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange was provided

English Lithuanian

On 6 December 2021 AUGA group, AB (hereinafter, the “Company”) provided a request to the Polish Financial Supervision Authority to delist the shares of the Company from trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (hereinafter, “WSE”). The request was filed, taking into consideration that both the controlling shareholder of the Company Baltic Champs Group, UAB and the Company have performed all the procedures established by legal acts and by the decisions of the general meeting of shareholders of the Company, dated 14 October 2021, necessary for delisting of shares of the Company from trading on WSE – i. e. the tender offer, aimed at delisting of shares of the Company from trading on WSE, was implemented and the necessary decision of the general meeting of shareholders of the Company adopted.

The date of delisting of shares of the Company from trading will be established by the Polish Financial Supervision Authority, when adopting the respective decision. This date may not be later than 1 month as from adoption of the decision by the Polish Financial Supervision Authority. The Company will inform separately as from which date the shares of the Company will be delisted from trading on the WSE under the procedure, established by the legal acts.

Following the delisting of shares of the Company from trading on WSE, they will further be listed, and it will be able to trade in them on AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

CEO

Kęstutis Juščius

+370 5 233 5340