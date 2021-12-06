Anima Biotech to Participate in RNA-Targeted Drug Discovery Summit

BERNARDSVILLE, N.J., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anima Biotech, the leader in the discovery of small molecule mRNA drugs and their mechanisms of action by phenotypic screening with AI image analysis, today announced that the company will be presenting at the 4th Annual RNA-Targeted Drug Discovery Summit, taking place virtually on December 7-9, 2021.



During the summit, Iris Alroy, Ph.D., Vice President of Research and Development of Anima Biotech, will give a presentation titled, “Targeting mRNA Biology in a Tissue Selective & Disease-Specific Manner with Small Molecules” on Thursday, December 9th at 12:15 p.m. ET. In addition, Yochi Slonim, Co-founder and CEO of Anima Biotech will participate in a Fireside Chat & Networking Session titled, “Biopharma & Investment Partnering – Discussing the Future Landscape of Investment & Collaborations for RNA Small Molecule Space” on Thursday, December 9th at 1:30 p.m. ET.

The summit will focus on topics related to expanding RNA druggability with small molecules by reuniting the largest community of thought leaders and experts in biology, chemistry and RNA therapeutics to discuss cutting-edge small molecule strategies capable of interacting with and modulating RNA with improved specificity, selectivity and drug-like properties.

More information on the virtual event and registration can be found here.

About Anima Biotech

Anima Biotech is advancing mRNA Lightning, a novel platform for the discovery of selective small molecule mRNA drugs and their mechanisms of action. Our differentiated approach combines high scale automated phenotypic screening in live biology with AI mRNA image analysis that elucidates the mechanism of action of active compounds. The high scale automation and integrated technologies in our platform enabled us to develop a broad pipeline across 18 different discovery programs in various therapeutic areas. With our deep expertise in mRNA biology and our technologies to elucidate the mechanism of action, we were able to advance them at unprecedented speed and success rate.

Our wholly owned pipeline programs are in Fibrosis (tissue selective Collagen I translation inhibitors, preclinical stage in lung fibrosis and applicable across many fibrotic diseases), Oncology (c-Myc translation inhibitors and mutation agnostic mKras translation inhibitors), and Neuroscience (Tau - Alzheimer’s disease and Pain - Nav1.7 translation inhibitors) with additional programs in Repeat Associated Diseases. In addition to our own pipeline, we have established strategic collaborations with Pharma in partnered programs including our large-scale collaborations with Lilly and Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Our science was further validated with seven patents, 15 peer reviewed publications and 17 scientific collaboration.

To learn more about us, visit https://www.animabiotech.com

Media Contact:

Andrew Mielach

LifeSci Communications

+1.646.876.5868

amielach@lifescicomms.com