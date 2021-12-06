Dickey’s Executes Multi-Unit Franchise Deal in Suffolk County, N.Y.

Dallas, Texas, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is growing at a rapid pace as the world’s largest barbecue franchise continues its development push in the Northeast.

Dickey’s announced today that the company has signed a multi-unit area development agreement with Prosper Food Corporation. CEO and President John Malinconico led the negotiations for Prosper Food and recently signed the agreement to develop five Dickey’s multi-unit franchise locations over the next seven years. Malinconico is an accomplished entrepreneur with a background as a Commercial Banker/Underwriter. Prosper Food purchased its first existing Dickey’s location back in October in Centereach, N.Y. The company also has plans to develop another four variations of Dickey’s throughout Suffolk County, N.Y.

“Right off the bat we knew Dickey’s Barbecue Pit was the ideal, long-time partner to help accelerate our business growth plans,” said Malinconico. “The flexibility offered in terms of various operational formats, including traditional stand-alone stores, virtual locations and food trucks, will allow us to flourish in this dynamic and ever-evolving industry. We’re excited to develop multiple locations in partnership with the experts in Texas-style barbecue over the next few years across the Suffolk County territory.”

“We’re thrilled to have Prosper Food join our family of brands,” said Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey's Capital Group. “John is an incredibly talented and experienced businessman, and we’re proud to welcome him to the Dickey’s Franchise family. We look forward to partnering together to introduce more fans to Dickey’s Legit. Texas. Barbecue™ as we continue to expand the brand in the Northeast.”



About Prosper Food Corporation

Founded in 2021, Prosper Food Corporation is the recognized developer for Dickey’s Barbecue Pit and Related Virtual Restaurant Brands in Suffolk County, N.Y. With help of its investors, Prosper Food will continue to strategically build-out the Suffolk County territory with the trusted concept of Legit. Texas. Barbecue. Not only can fans enjoy Dickey’s slow-smoked meats, savory sides and desserts on site, customers can also order directly from Dickeys.com, mobile app or any of our various food delivery partners (Grub Hub, Door Dash, Uber Eats etc.). Our #1 focus is our customers with the goal of delivering great Texas-style barbecue across the region.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s has over 550 locations across the United States and six other countries and is on track to have over 600 locations by the end of 2021.

In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018 and was named to Hospitality Technology Industry Heroes in 2021. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News and was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on Fast Casual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal and QSR Magazine. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

