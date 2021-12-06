New to The Street T.V. Announces Broadcast Interviews on the Fox Business Network, Tonight, Monday, December 06, 2021, at 10:30 P.M. P.T. and Tomorrow Night, Tuesday, December 07, 2021, at 10:30 P.M. P.T.

NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New to The Street T.V. announces the broadcastings of its nationally syndicated shows tonight, Monday, December 06, 2021, at 10:30 P.M. P.T. and tomorrow night, Tuesday, December 07, 2021, at 10:30 P.M. P.T. on Fox Business Network.



New to The Street’s 272nd T.V. show, airing tonight, Monday, December 06, 2021, 10:30 P.M. P.T., on the Fox Business Network , features the following Five (5) Companies and their businesses representatives:

1). PetVivo Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PETV) interview, Mr. John Lai, CEO & President.

2). Cryptocurrency – BEEMUP’s (CRYPTO: YOM ($YOM) interview, Mr. Alex van der Bann, CEO/Co-founder.

3). GOLD – Glint Pay’s interview, Mr. Jason Cozen, CEO.

4). Gaensel E n ergy Group, Inc.’s (OTCPINK: GEGR) interview, Mr. Michael Clebnik, CFO/Co-Founder, Metro VR Studios (a GEGR subsidiary).

5). Sekur’s® (a division of GlobeX Data, Ltd ) “SPECIAL SEGMENT – Weekly Hack” interview, internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

Airing tonight, Monday, December 06, 2021, New to The Street T.V. Anchor Jane King’s in-studio NASDAQ interview with Mr. John Lai, CEO & President, PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV). PETV creates biomedical devices and an osteoarthritis treatment available to millions of dogs and horses. Mr. Lai talks about the most recent financial results and that the Company continues to spend money on hiring talented people. The media campaign , which includes digital billboard streaming in New York City, gives PETV another avenue to advertise the Company’s ongoings. John explains the rebranding of Kush into its new name, Spring. As a one-time treatment delivered by your veterinarian, Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology﻿﻿﻿ is an injection that can show positive results for approximately 12 months or longer for the treatment of osteoarthritis. John tells viewers about upcoming trade shows in Nashville and Orlando. Cat pet owners can expect some time in 2022, an osteoarthritis treatment designed to improve feline joint function.

Tonight, Monday, December 06, 2021, New to The Street’s T.V. show, airs the in-studio NASDAQ interviews with Mr. Alex van der Bann, CEO/Co-Founder, BEEMUP (CRYPTO: YOM) ($YOM) . Talking with Anchor Jane King, Alex provides information about the evolution of the metaverse and how that evolution involves BEEMUP. Young and old become more involved in the metaverse, and BEEMUP links virtual experiences with its NFT, $YOM (Your Open Metaverse) utility token. Individuals and corporations can create a metaspace virtual branding of goods and services. Since the innovation of the blockchain and the launch of Bitcoin in 2009, exponentially, DeFi transactions remain extraordinary. Alex explains the need for more reliability and transparency in the NFT space, paramount for further acceptance in the tokenization of assets and the transfer of those tokens’ values. BEEMUP’s $YOM token provides a unique marriage of the metaverse and NFT, using its reliable platform to create exclusive trades, perks, abilities, and rewards. BEEMUP gives a creative outlet for virtual brand identity and launches “BEEMUP” into the metaverse.

New to The Street T.V. welcomes tonight, Monday, December 06, 2021, the in-studio NASDAQ interview with Mr. Jason Cozen, CEO at Glint Pay. Anchor Jane King and Jason Cozen talk about the Company’s one-of-a-kind app which uses GOLD as real currency to pay for goods and services. Jason describes how the app works in a synergistic relationship with MasterCard. Anyone can purchase as little or as much GOLD into their accounts and then use that GOLD stored value to make purchases. Download the app so that you can buy, save, and spend real GOLD and U.S. dollars digitally with Glint. Jason explains the regulatory requirements for the Company and the KYC (Know Your Customer) review on all subscribers who would like to become a client. With GOLD being the ultimate stored valued asset and FIAT currencies continuingly losing buying powers, Glint Pay provides the opportunity to buy GOLD and use it for purchases and savings. Clients purchase REAL GOLD, not gold credits, and at any time, clients can take possession of their GOLD holdings stored in a vault in Zurich, Switzerland. Millions of merchants and over 2 million ATMs in more than 210 countries and territories accepted the Glint card.

Mr. Michael Clebnik, Chief Financial Officer/Co-Founder at Metro VR Studios , a Gaensel Energy G roup, Inc. (OTCPINK:GEGR) subsidiary, joins New to the Street T.V. Anchor Jane King for a NASDAQ in-studio interview on tonight’s show, Monday, December 06, 2021. Mr. Clebnik talks about GEGR’s VR (Virtual Reality) business, along with his years of international business acumen in technology-based companies. Michael explains the business expectations ahead at subsidiary Metro VR Studios , a VR (Virtual Reality) development Company that focuses on developing high-quality, character-driven action and games for V.R. on Oculus, SteamVR, and PSVR. With metaverse’s (Facebook) launch of Quest 2, the whole VR content platform changed, and as such, content is a must, not just for games but for other industries, including music videos. Peter explains how Metro VR’s new software works with V.R. headsets.

Tonight, Monday, December 06, 2021, New to the Street T.V, airs another “WEEKLY HACK - SPECIAL SEGMENT. Internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur®, a division at GlobeX Data, Ltd (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT), talks with Host Ana Berry about cybersecurity hacks that become common attacks during the holiday season. Alain explains that the electronic gift card app remains a choice digital scam by the “Dark Web.” Recent digital gift card hacks enabled malware onto mobile devices, which revealed all the contents of text messenger apps. As such, the hackers found data about crypto wallet apps and helped them steal Bitcoin and other altcoins in crypto wallets. Alain calls it “Crypto Jacks” and warns everyone “NOT” to open a text and email from an unlikely source; it could cause a hack of your data. A solution for year-round protection, get the Sekur® email and messenger for only $10.00 per month. The Sekur product lines provide end-users with private texting and email for both the sender and the receiver, protecting those not subscribers to Sekur. Always, Alain reminds everyone about password protections and other cybersecurity diligence needed, especially during the holiday season. What is your privacy worth this HOLIDAY SEASON?”

===========================================================================================================================================================

New to The Street’s 273rd show, airing tomorrow night, Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 10:30 P.M. P.T., on the Fox Business Network , features the following Four (4) Companies and their businesses representatives:

1). Ep a zz, Inc.’s (OTCPINK: EPAZ ) interview, Mr. Michael Manahan, Vice-president Communications.

2). Rego Payments Architectures, Inc.’s. (OTCQB: RPMT) interviews, Mr. Dan Aptor, Head of Strategy/Marketing, and Ms. Annie Douglas, Executive Vice-president, May Media Group.

3). Cryptocurrency, Cosmos Signal’s (CRYPTO:ATOM) ( $ATOM ) presentations, Mr. Peng Zhong, CEO of Tendermint , Mr. Sane Lebrun, Vice-president Growth of Tendermint, and Ms. Linda Chen, Vice-president Operations, Forte .

4). Rritual Superfoods, Inc.’s (OTCQB:RRSFF) (CSE:RSF) (FWB:0RW) interview. Mr. Greg McCauley, COO.

New to The Street T.V. tomorrow night, Tuesday, December 07, 2021, airs Mr. Mike Manahan, Vice-president Communications at Ep a zz, Inc. (OTCPINK: EPAZ), the on-set at NASDAQ interview T.V. Anchor Jane King. Viewers learn from Mike about the Company’s software blockchain cloud products which the Company sells to fortune 500 companies, large and small businesses, governmental offices, and educational entities. Mr. Manahan explains Epazz’s intranet software solutions, customized for a wide variety of organizations and companies. He gives three examples of software applications that the Company offers to end-users, ZenaPay Wallet , Epazz StreamPay, and Epazz CryObo Blockchain Technology. Mike explains how the real-estate industry, supply-chain management, and cannabis producers/suppliers utilize these solutions. Because the Company continues to evolve legacy software platforms into more efficient blockchain digital solutions, Mr. Manahan explains that value proposition to investors.

Tomorrow night, Tuesday, December 07, 2021, New to The Street T.V. airs Anchor Jane King’s interviews with Mr. Dan Aptor, Head of Strategy/Marketing at Rego Payment Architectures, Inc . (OTCQB: RPMT) (“REGO”), and Ms. Annie Douglas, Executive Vice-president, May Media Group . Mr. Aptor explains the Company’s neo-bank and privacy-first fintech platform for commercial and individual online and in-store wallet applications. With over 70 million Generation ‘Z’ (GenZ) children now fully participating in digital commerce, Dan explains the Company’s Mazoola super digital wallet app. REGO’s Mazzola wallet continues as COPPA (Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act) and EU GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) compliant product and service. Because of built-in protections that focus on children’s well-being and identities, the Company received a prestigious award from the National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA ). Dan reminds viewers about its 3 – patents and that the Mazoola wallet never collects, stores, sells data, and parental controls remain in place to limit monetary exposures and manage children’s use. Ms. Annie Douglas talks about her organization and her affiliation with “Moms Meet.” As a large community, “Moms Meet” offers mothers looking to learn more about “better-for-you” products and services and then interact with one another, providing feedback on tried products. She explains that Mom Meets went into a partnership with Rego’s Mazoola wallet because of the child privacy-first technology platform and all its security features. REGO’s unique platform makes it fun, learns and teaches children financial literacy, and contains an encrypted digital footprint, a must in today’s fintech space. Viewers can download the Mazoola super digital wallet app “FREE” for 12-months- https://mazoola.co/

New to The Street T.V. tomorrow night, Tuesday, December 07, 2021, airs Cosmos Signal ’s (CRYPTO:ATOM) ( $ATOM ) corporate presentation, featuring Mr. Peng Zhong, CEO of Tendermint , Mr. Sane Lebrun, Vice-president Growth of Tendermint, and Ms. Linda Chen, Vice-president Operations, Forte . The magnificently featured information about Cosmos Signal as the internet of blockchain gives viewers a comprehensive overview of the many technological advancements offered to project developers and end-users in the crypto ecosystems. Earned $ATOM tokens, give blockchain developers a hybrid proof-of-stake algorithm, keeping the Cosmos ecosystem secure. Both Mr. Peng Zhong, CEO, and Mr. Sane Lebrun, Vice-President of Growth, at Tendermint, a core contributor to the Cosmos Signal network, give professional presentations about the number of unique technological advancements, projects, and platforms currently available at Cosmos. As the second largest blockchain ecosystem to Ethereum, Cosmos Signal can maintain blockchains sovereignty, process transactions quickly, and communicate with other blockchains in the ecosystem through Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol (IBC), making it optimal for various use cases. Emeris.com , a Cosmos Signal platform, accesses technologically advanced decentralized exchanges, allowing blockchain developers to obtain experimental or altcoins that might be impossible to get through traditional centralized exchanges. Starport.com , another Cosmos Signal platform, provides developers everything they need to easily build, launch, and run crypto apps on their sovereign blockchain. Ms.Linda Chen, Vice-President Operations at Forte, presents the unique and synergistic partnership between Forte and Cosmos Signal (Forte X Cosmos). The collaborative relationship can advance Forte gaming experience through scalability, usability, and interoperability for token-based game economies and NFTs that benefit the gaming community. Viewers learn about HackAtom V I , Terra , and Injective and those relationships and alliances within the thriving Cosmos Signal ecosystem.

Tomorrow night, Tuesday, December 07, 2021, New to the Street T.V, airs Anchor Jane King’s interview with Mr. Greg McCauley, Chief Operations Officer, Rritual Superfoods, Inc. (OTCQB:RRSFF) (CSE:RSF) (FWB:0RW). With many years of experience in the food and beverage industry, Mr. McCauley gives his outlook at Rritual Superfoods, Inc. He explains RRSFF’s plant-based consumer wellness brands offered to consumers. The Company’s mushroom-based elixirs support immunity, focus, and relaxations, whereas the Chaga Immune, Lion’s Mane Focus, and Reishi Relax elixir products each offer a unique wellness experience. The Company believes in the power of plant-based nourishment and the vital life nutrients available from its organic mushroom products. Rritual products are USDA-certified organic and are a caffeine-free option that can be mixed with other beverages or enjoyed by themselves.

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV):



PetVivo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV), based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is an emerging biomedical device company focused on licensing and commercializing innovative medical devices for pets or pet therapeutics. PetVivo believes that it can leverage the investments in the human bio-materials and medical device industries to commercialize therapeutics to pets in a capital and time-efficient ways. PetVivo’s strategy is to in-license proprietary products from human medical device companies specifically for use in pets. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than the more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals - https://petvivo.com/ .

About BEEMUP (CRYPTO: YOM) ($YOM) :



BEEMUP, with its utility token YOM (Your Open Metaverse), enables artists, developers, and businesses to co-create an open metaverse content that belongs to you. Visit live performances in dynamic virtual worlds with your friends and collect exclusive branded wearables. Create your metaspaces and experiences in Unreal Engine and publish these live to any website or channel. Mint your 3D assets as NFTs and airdrop them in your metaspace as part of a virtual auction or giveaway - https://beemup.com/ and https://www.yom.community/

About Glint Pay:

Glint Pay gives the client the freedom to choose a monetary position in currency or gold as money. Clients can buy, save, exchange, and spend global currencies and gold around the world at a rate cheaper than banks. Glint is reliable and gives you more financial choices and more freedom. In addition to Glint Pay’s ground-breaking gold currency, their app also offers clients the freedom to save in USD as well as gold. Clients can exchange between them in seconds, on the move, and always get the real exchange rate and low, transparent fees. Use the Glint card to spend the money saved in wallets in more than 150 currencies, anywhere around the world that accepts Mastercard with only a 0.5% transaction fee. Glint is an Electronic Money Institution authorized by the Financial Conduct Authority (FAC) in the United Kingdom - https://glintpay.com/en_us/ .

About Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTCPINK: GEGR):

Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTCPINK:GEGR) is an international finance and holding company that combines its management team’s cumulative and collective knowledge. The Company’s management team consists of experienced and successful professionals in Europe, Asia, North and Latin America. As GEGR expands rapidly through a series of fifteen highly diversified acquisitions or investments, it currently consists of various industries, including Biotech, Commodities, Apparel, Fashion, Green and Renewable Energy, and Technology. The Company’s revenues and earnings have grown considerably because of these acquisitions. GEGR has the accounting, legal, and management organization with structural skill sets to effectively evaluate and make prompt business decisions and the resource network to facilitate high-level transactions - https://gegrgroup.com/ .

About GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT):

GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted emails, secure communications, and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology, and its independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers, distributors, and worldwide telecommunications companies. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide – https://www.globexdata.com . Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and non-Sekur users through its unique Chat-By-Invites feature and Sekur, send email system. All data traffic stays in GlobeX Data’s Swiss-hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military-grade encryption, and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com . Twitter: @globexdata.

About Epazz Inc. (OTCPINK: EPAZ):

Epazz, Inc. (OTCPINK: EPAZ) is a leading cloud-based software Company that provides customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS v3.0 is the complete business web-based software package for small to midsize businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies, and higher education institutions. BoxesOS provides a combination of many web-based applications that an organization would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz’s other products are DeskFlex ( room sch e duling software ) and Provitrac ( applicant-tracking system ) - https://www.epazz.com/ .

About REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCQB: RPMT):



REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCQB: RPMT) (“REGO”) is a digital solution that enables children to stay safe in today’s tech-first environment. The REGO Digital Wallet platform, Mazoola SM , allows parents and guardians to allow online shopping or digital spending at approved retailers, control what funds are available for which purchases, and reward children or pay allowance via the app. REGO is an innovative financial platform uniquely positioned due to its Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance- www.regopayments.com .

About Cosmos Signal (CRYPTO:ATOM) ( $ATOM ):

The goal at Cosmos Signal (CRYPTO:ATOM) ( $ATOM ) is to create an ecosystem of modules that allows developers to quickly spin up application-specific blockchains without having to code each bit of functionality of their application from scratch. The ATOM token is the primary token of the Cosmos Hub blockchain. You can stake your ATOMs to a Cosmos Hub validator to passively earn more ATOMs. ATOMs staked on the Cosmos Hub may be used to vote for on-chain governance proposals. ATOM token holders steer the future of the network collectively. The Cosmos Signal is a decentralized network of independent, scalable, and interoperable blockchains, creating a new token economy. Before Cosmos, blockchains were siloed and unable to communicate with each other. They were hard to build and could only handle a small number of transactions per second. Cosmos solves some of the most complex blockchain scalability, usability, and interoperability problems. Cosmos SDK is a developer-friendly, modular framework powered by a Byzantine Fault-Tolerant consensus algorithm such as Tendermint BFT (Byzantine Fault-Tolerant). It allows developers to customize their decentralized applications to focus on business logic entirely. At Cosmos, we’re building the “Internet of Blockchains”- https://v1.cosmos.network/ .

About Rritual Superfoods, Inc. (OTCQB:RRSFF) (CSE:RSF) (FWB:0RW):

Rritual Superfoods, Inc.’s (OTCQB:RRSFF) (CSE:RSF) (FWB:0RW) is a fast-growing functional superfood company that creates natural wellness products that support a holistic approach to a healthy lifestyle. The Company is poised to dominate a segment where demand and sales grow exponentially. Under the executive leadership with over 100 years of CPG pedigree, Rritual has launched distribution to major retailers and positioned itself as a leader in the functional health and wellness industry as a superfood platform. Rritual markets organic wellness products in the United States through an initial retail rollout which includes over 10,000 points of sale and through - www.rritual.com .

About FMW Media:



FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands “New to the Street” and its blockchain show “Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The T.V. platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the U.S. and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform, with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27. The NEWSMAX New to The Street show airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 A.M. EST. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear Television long and short-form - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

FMW Media Contact:

Bryan Johnson

+1 (631) 766-7462

Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

And

“New to The Street” Business Development office

Support@NewtoTheStreet.com

1-516-696-5900

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d3971476-ccc1-46f7-8de1-3b659c33decd