Meteorological Drones & Sensors Market Size-Forecast to 2026

Brooklyn, New York, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Meteorological Drones & Sensors Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 24.5% from 2021 to 2026. Rising adoption of drones in defense, agriculture and meteorology industry for assessment of weather, and calamities, rising demand for drone inspection & monitoring services, increasing demand for high-quality weather data by armed forces and defense sector, and rapidly developing urban air mobility services are some of the drivers supporting the growth of the market.







Key Market Insights

As per the type outlook, the weather sensor software is expected to grow the fastest in the market from 2021 to 2026.

The meteorology segment is expected to be the largest segment in the market from 2021 to 2026 as per the application segmentation

Based on the end-user outlook, the agriculture industry is expected to be growing the fastest in the market from 2021 to 2026

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the meteorological drones & sensors market from 2021 to 2026

Black Swift Technologies, LLC, Vaisala, FT Technologies, Anemoment LLC, Steadicopter, Meteomatics, Earth Networks Inc., ideaForge, Prodrone Co., Ltd., and IoTixLab are the key players in the meteorological drones & sensors market.





Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Anemometer Sensor

Anemometer Sensor embedded Drones

Weather Sensor Software



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Pollution Monitoring

Wind Turbine Control

Meteorology

Defense and Marine

Other Applications



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Defense and Marine Industry

Agriculture Industry

Government

Other Industries

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





