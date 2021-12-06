Isaiah Leslie Talks About Court Reporting and Video Production in the Modern Age

Beverly Hills, Ca , Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In this interview, Isaiah Leslie talks with Mission Matters about his dual career in court reporting and media production, offering insights into the development of his companies, Regal Court Reporting and Regality Media.

Listen to the complete interview of Isaiah Leslie with Adam Torres on the Mission Matters Business Podcast.

What mission matters to you?

Driven to make young people aware of opportunities in court reporting, Leslie sees himself as an evangelist of the trade. He says he enjoys seeing talented individuals being exposed to the industry and makes a point of promoting it whenever he can.

He says the mission of his business, Regal Court Reporting, is to provide clients with the best services in the litigation support industry, maintaining a reputation of proven success.

What interested you in the domain of court reporting?

Leslie worked as a sales professional after college and switched career paths after his wife introduced him to the domain of court reporting. After meeting an agency owner with a similar backstory to his own, he felt drawn into the field. He cites its low barrier to entry, minimal investment requirement, huge financial potential and market size, and relative lack of competition as determining factors that led to the founding of Regal Court Reporting in 2008.

How is Regal Court Reporting addressing the labor shortage in court reporting?

Leslie says the court reporting realm is currently experiencing a labor shortage due to the fact that, as experienced professionals are retiring from the domain, younger professionals aren’t replacing them in equal numbers.

To address the issue, Regal Court Reporting uses a course called “The A to Z of Court Reporting,” which enables interested individuals to make their way into the profession with ease.

Also, by leveraging technology, Leslie says, court reporters can now handle depositions over video and work remotely from anywhere. This, he notes, helps to alleviate reporter shortages.

How did your second business, Regality Media, come about?

Leslie partnered with one of his then-employees to venture into the corporate video domain, launching Regality Media together. Right now, he says Regality is in the post-production process of a feature-length sports documentary. Offering a range of comprehensive or a la carte services from concept to final cut, the company takes on projects including commercials, branded content, shorts, full-length documentaries and more.

As for growth, Leslie says his philosophy is one of balance. “Be big enough to deliver and small enough to care,” he says. “That was our motto from the beginning, and it’s still what we live by now.”

What’s next for both businesses?

Looking forward to a more stable economy on the horizon, Leslie hopes to strengthen both brands’ business development strategies and further expand, strengthening its leadership along the way.

For Regality Media, he’s looking to sell the sports documentary on a distribution platform and take on additional feature-length documentary work.

To learn more, visit Regal Court Reporting and Regality Media.

