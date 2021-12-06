NP Digital Wins Search/Performance Marketing Agency of the Year

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital, a leader in performance marketing, wins Search and Performance Marketing Agency of the Year by MediaPost. The achievement recognizes NP Digital for its substantial growth, continues expansion globally, services diversification, and impact on the industry.

NP Digital increased its global workforce by 106 percent in the last year, with an expanded footprint and clientele in EMEA and Australia. Revenue grew 169 percent as the agency diversified and enhanced its integrated service offerings. Paid media was a notable growth area for the agency, with a 372% increase in managed paid media budgets.

“This is a monumental accomplishment for our agency and could not have been done without our incredible teams that practice what we preach to deliver world-class client satisfaction,” said Mike Gullaksen, CEO of NP Digital. “I could not be more proud of the continued rapid growth the agency has experienced in the last year across every region and in all marketing service areas.”

Growth in every area of the agency is a manifestation of the agency’s mission to build the best-in-class performance marketing agency. Adweek recognized NP Digital as the 6th Fastest Growing Agency, and Inc 5000 listed the agency as the 21st Fastest Growing Private Company in America. It also won an OMMA Award for Best Search Marketing SEO Campaign.

NP Digital is founded on a commitment to give back to the marketing community through ongoing comprehensive thought-leadership, cutting-edge technology like Ubersuggest, and a fun shared experience with its brand partners.

About the MediaPost "Agency of the Year" Awards:

MediaPost's Agency of the Year Awards celebrate the agencies that were able to rise above the rest over the past year — the companies, clients, suppliers and executives that represented the best of class in the advertising community.

About NP Digital:

NP Digital is a global performance marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platform Ubersuggest, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest-growing, award-winning performance marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to build meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world’s most prominent Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, DTC challenger-type organizations. NP Digital spans across the globe with over 500 employees, seven offices and a headquarters in San Diego. For more information visit npdigital.com or neilpatel.com/ubersuggest.

