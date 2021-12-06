Regarding changes in AB “Novaturas” Board

English Lithuanian

The company informs about received notice from the Member of the Board Janek Pohla regarding resignation from the position of a Member of the Board of the Company as of December 17.

About “Novaturas” group



AB “Novaturas” group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays in more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 sightseeing routes. In 2019, the group served more than 293 thousand customers.

Head of Finance

Giedrius Ribakovas

giedrius.ribakovas@novaturas.lt,

+370 616 79601