Global HIPAA Compliant Video Conferencing Market Size

Brooklyn, New York, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global HIPAA Compliant Video Conferencing Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 4.2% from 2021 to 2026. The growing demand for telemedicine, the proliferation of cloud services, and stringent regulations on digital healthcare services is expected to drive the market.







Key Market Insights

The growing demand for reducing the number of direct patient visitations in hospitals is one of the major drivers of the market

HIPAA compliant video conferencing has become necessary owing to the need for greater security to protect patient data and prevent healthcare fraud

The software segment is expected to hold the dominant share of the HIPAA compliant video conferencing market based on type

The cloud is envisaged to clutch the lion’s share of the market owing to the growing demand for better accessibility to patient data and faster communication between patients and healthcare providers

Zoom Video Communications Inc., Doxy.me, VSee, LogMeIn, Internet MegaMeeting LLC., DrChrono Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Plantronics Inc., Vidyo Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Avaya Inc., Logitech International S.A., RingCentral Inc., Chiron Health, SEECURE Holding Corporation, Pexip, eVisit, Chetu, Blue Jeans Network Inc., QuickBlox, TheraNest, SimplePractice, VTConnect, AthenaHealth, Connexin Software, Deputy, Medici, Mend, PrognoCIS, RXNT, Updox, Thera-LINK, TigerConnect, OnCall Health, WiCis Telehealth, SynziMD, NextGen Healthcare, Agnes Connect, CareClix, Healthvia, Adaptive Telehealth, Dentulu, and TeleClinic, among others, are the key players in the HIPAA compliant video conferencing market





Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Hardware

Software

Services



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Consumers/Individuals

Healthcare Providers

Others



Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Cloud

On-Premises

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Telemedicine

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





