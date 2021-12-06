Global HIPAA Compliant Video Conferencing Market Size

Brooklyn, New York, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global HIPAA Compliant Video Conferencing Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 4.2% from 2021 to 2026. The growing demand for telemedicine, the proliferation of cloud services, and stringent regulations on digital healthcare services is expected to drive the market.
Key Market Insights
- The growing demand for reducing the number of direct patient visitations in hospitals is one of the major drivers of the market
- HIPAA compliant video conferencing has become necessary owing to the need for greater security to protect patient data and prevent healthcare fraud
- The software segment is expected to hold the dominant share of the HIPAA compliant video conferencing market based on type
- The cloud is envisaged to clutch the lion’s share of the market owing to the growing demand for better accessibility to patient data and faster communication between patients and healthcare providers
- Zoom Video Communications Inc., Doxy.me, VSee, LogMeIn, Internet MegaMeeting LLC., DrChrono Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Plantronics Inc., Vidyo Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Avaya Inc., Logitech International S.A., RingCentral Inc., Chiron Health, SEECURE Holding Corporation, Pexip, eVisit, Chetu, Blue Jeans Network Inc., QuickBlox, TheraNest, SimplePractice, VTConnect, AthenaHealth, Connexin Software, Deputy, Medici, Mend, PrognoCIS, RXNT, Updox, Thera-LINK, TigerConnect, OnCall Health, WiCis Telehealth, SynziMD, NextGen Healthcare, Agnes Connect, CareClix, Healthvia, Adaptive Telehealth, Dentulu, and TeleClinic, among others, are the key players in the HIPAA compliant video conferencing market
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
- Consumers/Individuals
- Healthcare Providers
- Others
Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
- Cloud
- On-Premises
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Telemedicine
- Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
