IDG’s CIO Think Tank on 5G in the Enterprise Delivers Deep Insights into the Future of 5G at Work

Boston, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDG Communications—the world’s leading tech media, data, and marketing services company—has delivered the CIO Think Tank Roadmap Report on 5G in the Enterprise, a groundbreaking editorial whitepaper based on in-depth conversations with more than 30 IT and security executives during IDG’s CIO Think Tank program, supported by our exclusive partner T-Mobile.



CIO Think Tank brings together an elite cadre of CIOs and other top tech leaders, along with IDG journalists, IDC analysts, and executives from our partner companies to explore critical IT issues and to advance emerging technologies like 5G. Previous CIO Think Tank programs have focused on topics including Multicloud, IT Reinvention, and Data and Analytics at scale. The CIO Think Tank program empowers IT leaders by enabling them to share their aspirations and ideas to help shape the evolution of products and services.

Over the course of six hours of on-the-record virtual roundtables, IT leaders offered their perspectives on current and future applications of 5G in the enterprise – including IoT, advanced networking, edge computing, analytics, and more – as well as the challenges that can hamper 5G rollouts, and new partnership models with 5G service providers. They were joined by Carrie MacGillivray, IDC’s Group Vice President/General Manager, WW Telecom, Mobility & IoT Research; Eric Knorr, Editor-in-Chief, IDG Enterprise; and Mark McDiarmid, T-Mobile’s SVP Radio Network Engineering and Development.

The CIO Think Tank Roadmap Report on 5G in the Enterprise, produced by IDG’s award-winning editorial team, captures the key themes and insights from these roundtable conversations.

In addition to the program’s in-depth roundtables, the CIO Think Tank on 5G in the Enterprise included custom T-Mobile research on 5G plans and opportunities, and continued engagement on the topic of enterprise 5G at IDG’s CIO 100 Symposium and Awards and CIO Future of Work Summit. Also, IDG and T-Mobile have continued the conversation on IDG’s TechTalk community of IT leaders and practitioners.

“The roundtables, research, and the conversations at our events and on our community platform have given us an invaluable perspective into how 5G will reshape enterprise networks, enable incredible new applications, and create new opportunities for business-changing innovations,” said John Gallant, IDG’s CIO Think Tank program leader. “We’re really honored that 32 senior IT executives would join us, IDC, and T-Mobile to explore into our 5G-enabled future.”

The CIO Think Tank program provides a powerful opportunity for a strategic partner like T-Mobile to join the CIO conversation around emerging technologies shaping the business world today.

The 13-page CIO Think Tank Roadmap Report on 5G in the Enterprise is available as a free download from CIO.com.

For more information about the CIO Think Tank program, contact: Christopher Ritchie at christopher_ritchie@idg.com.

