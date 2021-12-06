American Cornhole Organization Names Top 10 Cities to Play Cornhole with Branson, Missouri on Top

CINCINNATI, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Cornhole Organization (ACO), the official governing body of the sport of cornhole, names Branson, Missouri as the top place in the nation to play cornhole, according to ACO membership and major tournament participation.



Frank Geers, Founder and President of the ACO, the worldwide governing body of the sport of professional cornhole since 2005, said “As bags fly from hundreds of thousands of hands coast to coast, and likely millions worldwide, the ACO travels city to city to find the best players and the best people out there. These are just the cities where we find them all. The sport and its players continue to amaze us all.”



The top 10 cities in order include:

Branson, Missouri, the site of this season’s ACO Worlds Championship in July, 2022 and the Branson Major May 27-28, 2022 Bradenton, Florida, the site of ACO Worlds Championship season 16 and the ACO Bradenton Area Major January 28-29, 2022 Las Vegas, Nevada, the site of the ACO Las Vegas Major March 25-26, 2022 Cincinnati, Ohio, the site of the ACO Cincinnati Major May 20-21, 2022 Knoxville, Tennessee, the site of the ACO Knoxville Major January 21-22, 2022 Detroit/Ann Arbor, Michigan, the site of the ACO Ann Arbor Major March 18-19, 2022 Kearney, Nebraska, the site of the ACO Kearney Major February 25-26, 2022 Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the site of the ACO Cedar Rapids Major April 22-23, 2022 Bentonville, Arkansas, the site of the ACO Bentonville Major March 11-12, 2022 Owensboro, Kentucky, the site of the ACO Owensboro Major January 7-8, 2022

ABOUT THE AMERICAN CORNHOLE ORGANIZATION

As the official worldwide governing body of the sport of cornhole since 2005, ACO is dedicated to providing programs and services to set cornhole standards, ensure its integrity, preserve its future and enhance the cornhole experience.