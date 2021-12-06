Syapse Announces New Studies Published at Virtual ISPOR Europe 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syapse® , a leading real-world evidence company dedicated to extinguishing the fear and burden of serious diseases by advancing real-world care, presented five abstracts at Virtual ISPOR Europe 2021 , the leading global conference for health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), held last week.



“We are proud to have a strong presence and to be sharing such important work at this year’s Virtual ISPOR Europe meeting,” said David Pomerantz, chief commercial officer at Syapse. “We look forward to collaborating with community health systems (CHSs) and pharmaceutical companies on how we can all work together to establish and incentivize smarter healthcare decision-making processes through the use of real-world evidence.”

The following are a summary of the published and presented abstracts:

The Virtual ISPOR Europe 2021 conference theme was “Emerging Frontiers and Opportunities: Special Populations and Technologies.” In recent years, rare diseases, digital therapeutics, personalized medicine, cell and gene therapies, and other new therapeutic approaches have stretched our data and methodological capabilities. Furthermore, issues associated with these special populations and technologies have important implications for a range of healthcare decisions, from regulatory pathways to coverage, reimbursement, and shared clinical decision-making. Virtual ISPOR Europe 2021 featured HEOR scientists and stakeholders who work on these key challenges and highlight innovative solutions, advances in HEOR, as well as examples of how partnerships and dialogue with other disciplines are contributing to addressing these issues.

