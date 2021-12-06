Omesh Kini Appointed Bank of America Distinguished Chair in Finance & Risk Management

Atlanta, Georgia, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professor Omesh Kini is the inaugural holder of the Bank of America Distinguished Chair in Finance & Risk Management at Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business. The appointment was approved by the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia on Aug. 31.

The Bank of America Distinguished Chair in Finance & Risk Management was established for a world-renowned scholar conducting research related to the complex interactions between financial decision-making and risk. Kini is uniquely qualified for the appointment. His multidisciplinary research spans corporate restructuring activities, corporate governance and executive compensation, the interactions between labor and product markets with firm policies and strategy, equity issuances, and the organization and efficacy of sell-side analyst research and its real effects on firms.

“Omesh Kini’s research advances both the fields of finance and risk management, and also helps managers increase the effectiveness of their financial acumen and decision-making activities,” said Richard Phillips, dean of the Robinson College. “With his active research program and pipeline, Omesh’s already significant influence and impact will only continue to grow.”

Kini joined Georgia State in 1998 after serving on the faculty at Pennsylvania State University and Emory University. In recognition of his sustained and outstanding record in scholarship and instruction, he was first appointed a Distinguished University Professor in 2015, a five-year designation held by no more than five percent of Georgia State tenured faculty at any time. His appointment was renewed in 2020.

“As the inaugural holder of the Bank of America Distinguished Chair in Finance & Risk Management, I recognize the incredible support and partnership that Bank of America has had with the Robinson College of Business over several decades,” Kini said. “I am grateful for the opportunities this chair provides to the Robinson College and for how it will allow me to impact even more stakeholders in the future.”

In addition to his scholarly productivity, Professor Kini has received numerous teaching and service awards and accolades throughout his career. He holds a doctorate in finance from Purdue University.

