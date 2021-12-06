Excellence Canada announces the 2021 Canada’s Healthy Workplace Month® Great Employers

TORONTO, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excellence Canada is pleased to announce the 2021 Canada’s Healthy Workplace Month® Great Employers. These organizations are being celebrated for their planning and actions to foster physically and psychologically safe and healthy workplaces, striving to continually improve across four main areas of focus, namely:



Physical Health

This element of a healthy workplace refers to how well an organization supports employees to develop and maintain healthy behaviours (exercise, nutrition, sleep, etc.) reduce unhealthy/risky habits and make optimal use of health care opportunities. It also refers to workplace due diligence regarding Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) and the management of workplace influences that may contribute to injuries, disabilities and/or fatalities. Facility design, including air quality, noise, lighting, and other physical workplace factors are also important aspects that impact employee physical health and well-being.

Mental Health

This element of a healthy workplace refers to how the organization encourages a supportive workplace culture - the foundation of a healthy workplace. This element speaks to how the culture encourages respect, trust, support, and inclusivity. It refers to communication styles and patterns of relationships and values that influence employee health, safety, and well-being.

Social Health

Social well-being in the workplace reflects employee relationships with coworkers, interactions with management, and a sense of belonging within the organization as a whole. It is a measure of an employee's interpersonal relationships both inside and outside of work and includes aspects such as connectedness, collaboration, recognition and rewards, engagement, influence, growth and development, and intellectual health.

Community

Being a socially responsible organization empowers employees to leverage corporate resources at their disposal to do good. Formal social responsibility programs boost employee morale and productivity in the workforce. This element of a healthy workplace refers to the interrelationship between the workplace, the community, and employee health, safety and well-being, including the way organizations are involved in the community, support environmental stewardship, economic responsibility, and social justice; and how employees are encouraged to participate, volunteer, and ‘give back’ to the community.

This year’s recipients are, in alphabetical order:

AGS Rehab Solutions Inc. Mississauga ON CanmetENERGY-Ottawa, Natural Resources Canada Nepean ON CHEO (Pediatric health care and research centre) Ottawa ON Connecting Care & Points West Living Edmonton AB Creative Options Regina Regina SK Hamilton Health Sciences Hamilton ON Health Standards Organization (HSO) Ottawa ON Lethbridge College Lethbridge AB McMaster University Hamilton ON Saskatchewan Blue Cross Saskatoon SK Unbounce Vancouver BC WorkTango Toronto ON

Find out what it takes to be a Canada’s Healthy Workplace Month® Great Employer online.

Next year’s applicants can make their online submissions at www.healthyworkplacemonth.ca beginning August 1st 2022. The deadline to apply is October 31st and the 2022 recipients will be announced on December 7, 2022.

Excellence Canada, an independent not-for-profit organization, would like to thank its sponsors their generosity and support of Canada’s Healthy Workplace Month®. Established by Excellence Canada over 20 years ago, Canada’s Healthy Workplace Month® is celebrated every October. Our website provides organizations with year-round resources, tools, and knowledge that they can use to implement a long-term Healthy Workplace® strategy.

Thank you to our sponsors:

Advocate Sponsor - Novo Nordisk

Supporter Sponsor - Workplace Strategies for Mental Health

Industry Sponsor - SE Health

About Excellence Canada

Excellence Canada is an independent, not-for-profit corporation that is committed to advancing organizational excellence across Canada. As a national authority on Organizational Excellence, Healthy Workplace®, and Mental Health at Work® awards, Excellence Canada provides excellence frameworks, standards, and independent verification and certification to organizations of all sizes and in all sectors. It is also the custodian and adjudicator of the Canada Awards for Excellence program.

“Canada’s Healthy Workplace Month” , “Healthy Workplace”, and “Mental Health at Work” are Registered Trademarks of Excellence Canada.

For more information contact:

Karen Jackson

Senior Advisor, Healthy Workplace Strategies

Excellence Canada

1(800) 263-9648 x250

Karen@excellence.ca